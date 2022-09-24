Netflix’s First They Cloned Tyrone Trailers Finds The Funny In Conspiracies

Netflix has released the first trailer for They Cloned Tyrone, an upcoming sci-fi comedy directed by Juel Taylor in his feature film directorial debut. The movie will be coming to Netflix on December 30.

The film’s synopsis reads as follows: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.” Based on the trailer, which is mainly the aforementioned unlikely trio riding in an elevator, the three joining forces are Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Slick Charles, John Boyega (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) as Fontraine, and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) as Yo-Yo. Check out the trailer below. But the conspiracy they’re investigating in the film, at least based on the trailer below, is still somewhat of a mystery.

Boyega, who is also set to reunite with writer-director Joe Cornish on Attack the Block 2–a sequel to the film that arguably launched both their careers back in 2011–said in a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that he does films like They Cloned Tyrone because of pressure from his dad to pursue less purely artistic and emotional roles. Boyega told Kimmel, “My dad just wants me to jump off of buildings. He actually asked me why my career is not like Bruce Willis… He’s just like, ‘No, no, jump off a building, and then you’re a star.'”

They Cloned Tyrone comes from a script by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy).