Programming in the metaverse is child’s play

“I’ve got new powers for my wizard apprentice!” Celebrates 7-year-old Biel, after overcoming the challenge of programming the movements of his avatar’s virtual pet in the Magic School experience in Roblox. Without realizing it, like the more than 30,000 boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 12 who have played Magic School since its launch at the end of last school year, Biel is learning the basics of computer programming.

“The consolidation of the knowledge of algorithms at an early age is tremendously interesting to develop their creativity and their logical thinking. Throughout their lives, whatever they do, whether they are engineers or veterinarians, they are all going to have to interact with software,” explains Rubén Aparicio, CEO of Minicoders, the educational platform co-founded in Nuclio’s venture builder a few years ago. less than a year. this new startupheadquartered at Pier 01 of Tech Barcelona, ​​plans to start a capital increase process in the coming months to launch itself in the Asian market, where “children’s use of the metaverse is much more advanced,” it reveals.

Gamification, in addition to “awakening technological vocations that will be needed”, facilitates learning, since “guided play -in this case through a virtual assistant that helps children overcome challenges- is ideal for teaching”, he continues, building on the findings of a recent Cambridge University study.

Developing educational initiatives in the metaverse, in the opinion of the CEO of Minicoders, is a good way to reach children, since “the social game in the metaverse brings the richness of digital interaction.” “Kids are already making heavy use of the metaverse,” he warns. “They are shifting focus from the individual game to the metaverse paradigm, interacting with each other in a virtual world with their avatar. The children’s audience is found on two platforms, Roblox and Minecraft, so it is convenient to create educational gaming experiences on them, ”he says.

Although they do not rule out creating similar gaming experiences in Minecraft, for their first release, Minicoders has opted for Roblox. “Currently, Roblox reaches 300 million users per month and has dramatically surpassed Minecraft, which has 140. Even so, the relevant platforms change rapidly, so we are very attentive to their evolution,” he argues. “We are considering the opportunity to do another experience in Roblox, as well as to debut in Minecraft, because there are children who are very into Minecraft,” he adds.

Both Roblox and Minecraft bet on the educational sector. minecraft education edition It has been in operation for five years, while Roblox is taking its first steps in this field through its initiative Roblox Education. “It’s very new and it’s still a bit green, but it’s helping the traditional school get a presence on Roblox. We follow him closely and when he matures we want to be there, ”advances Aparicio.

Regarding the controversies surrounding the security of this platform, Aparicio clarifies that the “very few incidents” in this environment have had repercussions for being worrying, “but they are very few, since the platform censors in real time behaviors and expressions not suitable for the Children public. In Roblox, you can access public or private servers, where only that child plays or the users with whom that child is allowed to interact, ”he adds, in defense of the platform chosen to create Magic School, which has the Kid seal. Safe.

In its basic version on Roblox, Magic School is free. “We have opted for an open game to reach the largest number of children, but we offer a subscription for less than 5 euros per month to access the parental control area and support audiovisual content. We offer parents the opportunity to understand the environment in which their children are and to visualize their progress”, says Aparicio.

“As kids progress through the programming blocks, they unlock different magical powers and in-game features that allow them to explore and have fun in the metaverse. We have 70 active challenges and we open new features every week, introducing new mechanics, different collaboration games, new powers, new characters… Game experiences in the metaverse are not closed games like Mario Kart could be, because they all have frequent communication with users. The game has some basics, but the detail of what can be done is constantly expanding. Children expect to find those changes”, highlights the CEO of Minicoders, which currently has a team of 15 professionals in the production of these contents.

The first ten Magic School challenges introduce the most basic concepts, such as how a program is made up of a sequence of instructions. From challenges 11 to 20, loops are worked on, which are executed repeatedly to program in an easier and more structured way. In challenges 21 to 39, children learn to implement procedures to avoid repetition of instruction blocks within the main program, facilitating later modifications. From challenges 31 to 40, the conditional is worked on to define different ways of execution considering possibilities, which are complemented during challenges 41 to 50 by introducing the logical operators OR-o- and AND -and. In the next ten challenges, from 51 to 60, they build threads of parallel execution, which allow tasks to be carried out at the same time. In the last challenges, from 61 to 70, the concept of infinite loop is integrated to repeat a routine indefinitely.

In addition to following their children’s progress in each of these programming fundamentals in real time, parents can “see what type of game their child displays, whether individually, collaboratively or competitively because, from the game, we promote the work as a team and the father can also help foster it”, reveals Aparicio.

The wizard apprentice that Biel has as an avatar in Magic School wears a blue cape, the color of the team he is part of to compete online solving challenges to achieve powers and new pets while exploring this virtual universe of castles, towns and magical forests. To encourage the competition, the promoters of Magic School have involved influencers such as Krao, SrtaLuly or RussoPlays.

“We have several teams in the league. Krao has adopted yellow. Russoplays, the blue one. They and their followers compete with the rest of the teams on the gym courts and challenge each other to win weekly prizes in the form of pets and powers”, explains Rubén Aparicio.

For Krao, who publishes videos about the game on YouTube, it is “interesting” to collaborate on this project because he considers that “players are going to get a lot out of all that time they spend playing on Roblox.” In the opinion of this youtuber, “Minicoders has managed to mix fun with learning very well. We are used to hearing over and over again that games are not good and only instill bad things in the players. I have never thought that. In any case, all the time we spend playing, we can also use it to learn”.

