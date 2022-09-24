Putin to ‘weaponise winter’ with new attacks on infrastructure

Vladimir Putin will “weaponise winter” with attacks on infrastructure aimed at breaking Ukrainian morale to force surrender, experts suggest. On Thursday, Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russia’s military fired nine missiles on the city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting a hotel and a power station. Zaporizhzhia is about 31 miles from the nuclear plant of the same name – which is Europe’s largest. It came after Ukraine launched a counteroffensive which saw its forces seize back swathes of occupied territory, prompting questions as to how Russia will respond as winter approaches.

David H. Dunn, professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham, told Express.co.uk: “At a strategic level, Putin is trying to weaponise winter. With regards western Europe and Ukraine and the Ukrainians, it will be a difficult winter for all on the front line in these cold, harsh conditions. “[Putin’s] bet will be the morale of the Ukrainians will collapse, but Ukrainians have been chopping down forests and stockpiling wood so as not to rely on stock piling gas. They know what [Putin’s] up to and are prepared for that. “They say they can survive a cold winter, but can’t survive Russian occupation. They’ve suffered a huge amount already, but are prepared to keep on doing that. “The key to surviving that is not what Russia can throw at them, but how long the West can supply the weapons and training they need to resist Russian attacks to push them further out or break them.”

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces walks past destroyed Russian military vehicles

'Solution without Putin?' Russia's elite turn on president as Ukraine advances Political scientist Ihor Reiterovich believes Russia's failures in Ukraine could see Vladimir Putin lose support, after the decision to mobilise more troops to fight appears to have provoked further discontent in his country. Read more HERE. Winter will make fighting the war difficult for both Russia and Ukraine with intelligence harder to gather and progress on the ground hampered by bitter conditions. Experts predict Moscow will increase attacks on civilian infrastructure, including by launching long range missiles from its own airspace in a bid to break the morale of the Ukrainian people and force Kyiv to seek terms. Professor Dunn said: "[Putin] wants to destroy infrastructure and destroy morale and the [Ukrainians'] capacity to fight to force Ukraine into surrender." He added Russia turning off gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 was a bid by Putin to force Europe to stop supporting Ukraine.

People duck down due to blasts a few meters away during an evacuation near Irpin

People cross a river via a blown up bridge on Kyiv’s northern front

Ukraine might target logistics centres inside Russia, but such efforts may be limited with western restrictions over Kyiv directing arms supplied by the West towards its neighbour. Kyiv might concentrate more efforts on targeting Russian supply lines. Robert Dover, professor of criminology at the University of Hull specialising in intelligence and national security, said Moscow may aim to destroy enough of Ukraine's infrastructure to saddle the European Union with such a large bill it will be paying for decades for the reconstruction of the burgeoning EU member state. He argued Putin will only seek to escalate the conflict, as seen this week when the Russian dictator repeated his threat to use nuclear weapons. The Russian leader also ordered a partial mobilisation, in a move not seen in Russia since World War Two. Professor Dover, who described the current situation as tense and fluid, said: "I think we in the UK are looking at this with concern and scepticism as we know Putin will have to respond aggressively because he doesn't have a de-escalation route which we understand."

Countries under threat from Russia

He suggested this winter may see Russia ramp up its cyber warfare efforts, seek to create a radiological “accident” in Ukraine or pursue a general mobilisation of the Russian people. Putin may also seek to create more chaos, distracting western attention from Ukraine by stoking tensions in the Balkans, threatening Moldova or intervening in situations affecting Kazakhstan, Armenia and Azerbaijan. What is clear is both sides in the war are stretched militarily, though the momentum has been with the Ukrainians. Professor Dover said: “Both sides are relatively stretched. There’s a chance of quite large movements of territory if Russian morale is as low as everyone thinks.”

A Russian serviceman patrols the destroyed part of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works iin Mariupol

Professor Dunn said Ukraine regaining occupied territory showed Russia’s armed forces had reached a culmination point where a variety of factors meant Moscow’s troops have effectively ground to a halt, lost momentum and run out of steam. He warned the temptation for Ukraine would be to rush into territory ceded by the Russians, but to do so would leave Kyiv’s forces vulnerable to counter attack. Ukraine may instead pursue a further offensive in the south with troops crossing a frozen Dnipro river to attack Russian positions or use the winter months to train more fighters ready to mount an offensive in the spring. Professor Dunn said: “They will need to use winter to their advantage.”