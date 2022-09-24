Queen Rania steps out in pink jumpsuit reminiscent of Kate Middleton

Queen Rania has sported a range of magnificent looks this week during her attendance at UN General Assembley and other global events. She was Spotted outside Good Morning America on September 22, 2022 ahead of her interview, looking elegant in an Alexander McQueen trouser suit.

For her latest appearance, the Queen opted for head-to-toe pink chic, featuring an oversized blazer and slim-fit trousers.

Queen Rania opted for the Barathea Drop Hem Jacket in Tea Rose by renowned luxury designer Alexander McQueen.

The loose style of the blazer was very fashion-forward and gave the royal a relaxed look.

It fastened with a solitary button on one side and was assymetrical, with one side of the blazer slightly longer than the other.

