Queen Rania steps out in pink jumpsuit reminiscent of Kate Middleton

Queen Rania has sported a range of magnificent looks this week during her attendance at UN General Assembley and other global events. She was Spotted outside Good Morning America on September 22, 2022 ahead of her interview, looking elegant in an Alexander McQueen trouser suit.
For her latest appearance, the Queen opted for head-to-toe pink chic, featuring an oversized blazer and slim-fit trousers.
Queen Rania opted for the Barathea Drop Hem Jacket in Tea Rose by renowned luxury designer Alexander McQueen.
The loose style of the blazer was very fashion-forward and gave the royal a relaxed look.
It fastened with a solitary button on one side and was assymetrical, with one side of the blazer slightly longer than the other.
Her Cropped Slim-Cut Trousers, also McQueen, was the perfect complement to this as the royal played with two different fits.
Kate Middleton wore a similar baby-pink suit on June 16, 2022 in London to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
While it was is not the same as Queen Rania’s, Kate’s look was believed to be Alexander McQueen too.
It comprised the Axel Wool Blazer, currently priced at £979 down from £1,370, and the matching Alice Peg Trousers, currently retailed at £449 from £640.
To accessorise, Queen Rania opted for a pair of shoes that complemented her suit perfectly.
These were the Rose gold and Blush Mesh Pointed Toe Pumps by Dior.
They had beautiful silver detailing around the age of the shoe, as well as a silver heel, and the body of the pump was two-toned.
The royal wore her long hair down in sleek, loose waves, and as for accessories she kept these to a minimum.
@just_sandra000 seconded this: “Beautiful tailoring. Queen Rania has impeccable taste.”
@luxmeagainpreloved added: “Gorgeous from head to toe. She’s incrediby youthful. Love hearing her speak about the issues she’s passionate about. She’s very eloquent.”
@djackjohn remarked that he “loved” the royal’s style – “everything from head to toe”.
@missicathrine commented: “I would love to dive into Rania’s closet, although I’m sure it would take me weeks. I’d kill for the pumps.”
A Queen Rania fan page, @queenraniaofjord, stated: “She is a beautiful Queen, smart and very cheerful. I love her so much and she is amazing.”
