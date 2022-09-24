Roger Federer comforting his children after retirement shows why the world loves him so much

Roger Federer was spotted comforting his children following the delivery of an emotional speech as he retired from professional tennis in gracious defeat at the Laver Cup.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion who paired alongside age-long friend and rival Rafael Nadal lost to American duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The contest ended in thrilling defeat as Team World, courtesy of Tiafoe and Sock, aced out Team Europe represented by veterans Federer and Nadal with the score line of 4-6 7-6 11-9.

Roger Federer’s passionate retirement speech

The 41-year-old Federer had earlier announced his retirement last week but bowed out of game in special fashion with his final emotional speech summing up his class.

He said: “It’s been a wonderful day. I’m happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I’m happy I made it through.

“It’s been the perfect journey. I’d do it all again. Everyone’s here, the boys and girls. My wife has been so supportive.

“She could have stopped me a long time ago but she didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it’s amazing – thank you.

“Being with the guys and having family and friends, I didn’t feel the stress so much even if I felt something would go during the match.

“I am so glad I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier.”

Of course playing with Rafa, on the same team, having all the guys here and all the legends, Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg – thank you. It is amazing, it really is.

“To say goodbye in a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart.”

Roger Federer comforts his children after retirement

Footage emerging from the scene also saw tears rolling down his children’s cheeks after seeing their father play the final game of his career

The Swiss international calmed and pacified his children affirming them of his delight and excitement at his retirement in the following words: “I’m so happy. I’m not sad. Ok?”

Video: Roger Federer comforts his children at Laver Cup

‘i’m so happy. i’m not sad. ok?’ roger federer to his children 💔 pic.twitter.com/bdDKSM5k42 — mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| i love roger federer (@rafastefbaes) September 23, 2022

Rafael Nadal weeps as Federer departs Tennis

22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal was captured shedding tears alongside Federer as the latter said his farewells after their Laver Cup defeat.

Indeed, the exit of Roger Federer will be greatly missed in the field of professional tennis owing to his amazing exploits during his time in the industry.



