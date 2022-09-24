Russia-Ukraine war: UK says Russian military increasingly concerned about setbacks as ‘referendums’ held in occupied regions – live

Russian commanders ‘increasingly concerned’ by setbacks, says UK MoD Russian forces are probably trying to attack dams in Ukraine in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points amid Russian concerns about battlefield setbacks, UK intelligence says. The Ministry of Defence said in its latest daily briefing that the strikes were “unlikely to have caused significant disruption to Ukrainian operations due to the distance between the damaged dams and the combat areas”. It said Russian forces struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River with ballistic missiles or similar weapons on Wednesday and Thursday after striking a dam near Krivyy Rih in central Ukraine the previous week. Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers. As Russian commanders become increasingly concerned about their operational setbacks, they are probably attempting to strike the sluice gates of dams, in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 September 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/di4bgNrfIF 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/co6ys1K5zT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 24, 2022

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has urged Europe to show an “openness to those who don’t want to be instrumentalised by the Kremlin”, according to Politico.

The remarks came following Michel’s address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, and come ahead of a key meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday within the framework of the EU Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR), Politico reports.

In principle I think that … the European Union [should] host those who are in danger because of their political opinions. If in Russia people are in danger because of their political opinions, because they do not follow this crazy Kremlin decision to launch this war in Ukraine, we must take this into consideration.



He added: “I agree on the idea that we should very quickly cooperate and coordinate because this is a new fact — this partial mobilisation.”

Hours after the Kremlin shocked Russia by announcing the first mobilisation of at least 300,000 troops since the second world war has led to a rush among men of military age to leave the country.

The line at the border between Russia and Georgia is approximately 10km long, according to the BBC, where people have reportedly been waiting more than 20 hours to cross.

Options to flee are limited, people fleeing previously told the Guardian. Earlier this week, four of the five EU countries bordering Russia announced they would no longer allow Russians to enter on tourist visas.

“I will be driving across the border tonight,” said a 29-year-old sergeant in the Russian reserves, Oleg, on Thursday. “I have no idea when I’ll step foot in Russia again,” he added, referring to the jail sentence Russian men face for avoiding the draft.

Russian forces launched new strikes on Saturday, targeting infrastructure facilities, Zaporizhzhia city’s administrative head, Oleksandr Starukh, said via his Telegram channel.

One missile hit an apartment building causing a fire, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Russian forces are probably trying to attack dams in Ukraine in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points amid Russian concerns about battlefield setbacks, UK intelligence says.

The Ministry of Defence said in its latest daily briefing that the strikes were “unlikely to have caused significant disruption to Ukrainian operations due to the distance between the damaged dams and the combat areas”.

It said Russian forces struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River with ballistic missiles or similar weapons on Wednesday and Thursday after striking a dam near Krivyy Rih in central Ukraine the previous week.

Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers. As Russian commanders become increasingly concerned about their operational setbacks, they are probably attempting to strike the sluice gates of dams, in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points.



Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 September 2022

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/di4bgNrfIF

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/co6ys1K5zT

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 24, 2022

Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine’s governor of Luhansk, said that in the town of Starobilsk, the population was banned from leaving and people were being forced out of homes to vote in the “referendum”.

In the town of Bilovodsk, a company director told employees voting was compulsory and anyone refusing to take part would be fired and their names given to security services, he said.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports of coercion.

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s continuing live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Adam Fulton and here’s a summary of the latest key developments as it approaches 8.40am in Kyiv.

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian's continuing live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I'm Adam Fulton and here's a summary of the latest key developments as it approaches 8.40am in Kyiv.

Europe should open to fleeing Russians, says European Council president

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has urged Europe to show an "openness to those who don't want to be instrumentalised by the Kremlin", according to Politico.

The remarks came following Michel's address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, and come ahead of a key meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday within the framework of the EU Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR), Politico reports.

In principle I think that … the European Union [should] host those who are in danger because of their political opinions. If in Russia people are in danger because of their political opinions, because they do not follow this crazy Kremlin decision to launch this war in Ukraine, we must take this into consideration.

He added: "I agree on the idea that we should very quickly cooperate and coordinate because this is a new fact — this partial mobilisation."

A campaign to repatriate the body of British aid worker Paul Urey has raised more than £8,000 on GoFundMe. Urey, from Warrington, Cheshire, died after being captured by pro-Russian separatists in April along with another Briton, Dylan Healey. Urey’s daughter, 20-year-old Chelsea Coman created the campaign and said the return of her father’s body will bring the family closure. The two men were later charged with “mercenary activities” by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), but in July the Russian proxy authorities announced that Urey had died as a result of “illness and stress”. Healy was one of five Britons released from Russia and reunited with their families this week. The body was handed to Ukraine in September with “possible signs of unspeakable torture”, according to the country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. “As me and my sister is only 20 and 17 years of age and still in college, we have no source of income that could pay near enough that amount,” the campaign says. Coman and her sister, Courtney, 17, were told by the foreign office they would need to pay nearly £10,000 in repatriation costs. Coman, who found about her father’s death over the news, said: He doesn’t deserve to be out there at the minute. It would set our mind at ease to be able to lay him to rest and know that he’s not in a different country still suffering even though he’s died. We would get closure.

Queue at Russian border stretches 10km as people flee

Hours after the Kremlin shocked Russia by announcing the first mobilisation of at least 300,000 troops since the second world war has led to a rush among men of military age to leave the country.

The line at the border between Russia and Georgia is approximately 10km long, according to the BBC, where people have reportedly been waiting more than 20 hours to cross.

Options to flee are limited, people fleeing previously told the Guardian. Earlier this week, four of the five EU countries bordering Russia announced they would no longer allow Russians to enter on tourist visas.

"I will be driving across the border tonight," said a 29-year-old sergeant in the Russian reserves, Oleg, on Thursday. "I have no idea when I'll step foot in Russia again," he added, referring to the jail sentence Russian men face for avoiding the draft.

More details of overnight attacks are emerging from Ukraine. Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said Russian forces had shelled settlements near the Russian border. In the Kupyan district, five people were injured from shelling, including two children, aged 10 and 17, he said. Sinegubov warned residents against visiting forests due to a large number of mines and unexploded ammunition. “In the past day, the pyrotechnics of the state emergency service defused 578 explosive objects in the region,” he said via his Telegram channel on Saturday. A 45-year-old man was injured from a mine while picking mushrooms in the Chuguyiv district, he said. A similar incident happed to a 24-year-old resident of Izium, he added. Updated at 05.34 EDT

Vladimir Putin has taken a more direct position in the strategic planning for the war in Ukraine in recent weeks, according to US officials, reports the New York Times. The Russian president rejected requests from commanders to retreat from the southern city of Kherson and pull back across the Dnieper River, according to the Times. While such a withdrawal would preserve Russian equipment and lives, it would be another public humiliation for Putin after Ukraine successfully reclaimed large portions of territory in the Kharkiv region earlier this month. News of Putin’s more direct strategic involvement comes after the Kremlin began mobilising 300,000 militarily reservists to serve in Ukraine. Kherson is one of four Russian-occupied provinces in Ukraine holding “referendums” on joining the Russian Federation, which began on Friday morning. Updated at 05.26 EDT

Two civilians were killed on Friday in the Donetsk region, and three people were injured, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk oblast. “Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas,” he said via his Telegram channel on Saturday. Updated at 04.51 EDT

Russian authorities in the occupied regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson have allegedly started handing out draft notices and mobilising men of conscription age who “renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received passports of the Russian federation” according to Ukraine’s ministry of defence. “Servicemen of the Russian occupation forces continue to commit illegal actions against the civilian population and engage in looting,” the ministry’s statement said on Saturday. “According to available information, in Melitopol, the so-called ‘kadyrivtsi’ seized a dealer’s warehouse of agricultural machinery and are trying to sell off the property.” Earlier, we reported on president Volodymyr Zelenskiy telling Ukrainians in occupied territory to hide from Russian mobilisation, avoid conscription letters, and get to Ukraine-held land. Updated at 04.53 EDT

Here are the latest photos to come out of Ukraine and elsewhere: Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war attend a rally in Kyiv demanding their release from Russian captivity. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters A coffin at an unidentified makeshift grave at the Pishanske cemetery in Izium, Ukraine. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images A woman walks by a destroyed building in Izium, Ukraine. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Two boys cheer at passing vehicles from their mimicked checkpoint at the curve of a road in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images A woman checks her mobile phone connection as communications are still cut in Izium, Ukraine. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images People from the frontline city of Kupiansk wait in a bus to evacuate in Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 04.38 EDT

Russia strikes Ukraine as "referendums" are under way in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Saturday, targeting infrastructure facilities, Zaporizhzhia city's administrative head, Oleksandr Starukh, said via his Telegram channel.

One missile hit an apartment building causing a fire, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly address on Friday, told Ukrainians in occupied territory – currently Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces – to hide from Russian mobilisation, avoid conscription letters, and get to Ukraine-held territory. However, if they end up in the Russian military, Zelenskiy asked people to save their lives and help liberate Ukraine. But if you get into the Russian army, sabotage any activity of the enemy, hinder any Russian operations, provide us with any important information about the occupiers – their bases, headquarters, warehouses with ammunition. And at the first opportunity, switch to our positions.

The so-called “referendums” under way in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops are a “fraud” and won’t be recognised by anyone in the world, said George Robertson, a former Labour defence secretary who led Nato between 1999 and 2003. Speaking with Sky News, Robertson said: It’s a device by Putin to try and pretend that these areas will now be part of the Russian Federation, and that therefore any attack that takes place, aided and abetted by the west, is an attack on Russia as a whole, but that doesn’t work. When asked if there’s a risk continuing to give Ukraine weapons to defend that land, Robertson added: Well, everything is risky and we don’t know how President Putin reacts in any given circumstance, but that means that we have got to remain absolutely solid and resolute like the Ukrainian people. Updated at 03.56 EDT

British music stars Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran, US basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and other celebrities will donate personal objects for a campaign launched on Saturday to support healthcare in Ukraine. Agence France-Presse reports that the WHO Foundation, an independent organisation that works to raise funds to support the UN health agency’s work addressing global health crises, launched the Human Kind e-store, where fans can try to win items donated by celebrities. The funds raised would go towards supporting the World Health Organisation’s actions in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, the foundation said, adding that it aimed to raise $53.7m. Harry Styles donated signed vinyl. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the world to condemn the “pseudo-referendums” under way in four provinces of Ukraine. Agence France-Presse reported the Ukrainian president as saying in his daily address to the nation: The world will react absolutely justly to pseudo-referendums – they will be unequivocally condemned. The ballots in the provinces fully or partially controlled by Russian forces have been dismissed as a “sham” by Kyiv and its western allies. Updated at 03.31 EDT

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s three-time former prime minister, has triggered a row after defending the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine. The 85-year-old billionaire, whose party is forecast to return to government after the general election on Sunday, told Italian TV that Putin – an old friend of his – was pushed to invade Ukraine by the Russian people and by ministers who wanted Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration replaced with “decent people”. Berlusconi, who has condemned the war, told the chatshow Porta a Porta that separatists had gone to Moscow and told the media that Ukraine’s attacks had caused 16,000 deaths and that Putin was doing nothing to defend them. Berlusconi said: Putin was pushed by the Russian population, by his party and by his ministers to invent this special operation. The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace Zelenskiy’s government with decent people and then leave. Instead they found resistance, which was then fed by arms of all kinds from the west. Angela Giuffrida in Rome has the full story:

In the “referendum” in the Donetsk region, the turnout on Friday was 23.6%, Russia’s state news agency Tass cited a local official as saying. More than 20.5% of voters eligible to vote in the Zaporizhzhia region and 15% of those in the Kherson region voted on Friday, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported, citing local electoral officials. “In our view, that’s enough for the first day of voting,” the head of Kherson’s Russian-installed election commission, Marina Zakharova, was quoted as saying. Donetsk residents cast their votes in the ‘referendum’. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images