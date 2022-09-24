Spacious 3,700SF Seven Oaks Home In Gated Community

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL — You will love this spacious Seven Oaks home located within the gated village of Bellafield. At just under 3,700 square feet with 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, an office, plus a bonus room, and a well-designed open and flowing floor plan, there is room for everyone!
- Address: 4404 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
- Price: $784,900
- Square feet: 3,658
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4
- Listed by: Teresa Shepard, Coast 2 Coast Realty
- Listing Description: Feel at home from the moment you walk up to the welcoming covered front porch and large corner lot.
- Office space at the front of the home, separated for quiet and with windows to look out to your front yard.
- Enjoy the gourmet kitchen complete with glass cook top, double wall ovens, large walk-in pantry with wood shelving, 42 in wood cabinetry, quartz countertops and French door fridge.
- Massive island perfect for prep space and all your home entertaining needs.
- Open spaces with kitchen overlooking the family room, formal dining, casual dining and pool.
- The home flows from one space to the next with wood look tile throughout the first level.
- One bedroom with full bath located downstairs for a perfect guest suite.
- Upstairs you will find the owner’s suite and 3 additional bedrooms, plus the media/bonus room.
- Owner’s suite is complete with attached sitting area — the perfect space for a private retreat to drink your coffee in peace or an additional office space!
- En suite bathroom with double sink vanities, huge walk-in shower with beautiful tile work, plus two walk-in closets.
- One of the secondary bedrooms is an additional suite, with its own private bath! Perfect for a teen or mother-in-law. Two more bedrooms share a third bath upstairs.
- Large bonus room is the perfect flex space for whatever your needs may be — gym, game room, media room, theater — the possibilities are endless.
- Laundry room located upstairs with the bedrooms and offers additional storage with cabinets and a laundry sink.
- This home also comes with a kitchen reverse osmosis system at the sink and a water softener.
- Enjoy the Florida life 24/7 on your covered and screened lanai with heated, salt water pool. Newer pool pump and the pool can run off the electric heater or solar panel heat- depending on your preference.
- Just down the street is a community playground and the home is located within walking and biking distance to the A- rated elementary school and to be built brand new public library.
- The Seven Oaks community provides a beautiful clubhouse, multiple pools, splash park, movie theater, café, fitness center, playgrounds, basketball courts, sports fields, volleyball and professional tennis courts.
- Seven Oaks is located in the heart of the Wesley Chapel community with convenient access to multiple shopping centers, Wiregrass and Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, a large variety of restaurants, sports complexes, Advent Wesley Chapel Hospital, and coming soon the new Baycare Wesley Chapel Hospital.
- Easy access to I-75 and I-275 make commuting and travel a breeze!
