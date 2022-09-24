Spain and Turkey will be too hot for holidays in just five years

Spain , Greece and Turkey will be too hot to visit by 2027, according to a new survey. The majority of British tourists said they thought the popular destinations would be too hot to visit in summer.

According to a UK survey by InsureandGo, a travel insurance provider, more than 70 percent of Britons think that parts of Europe will be too hot for holidays by 2027.

Chris Rolland, CEO of InsureandGo, said that the results of the 2,000 person poll were “staggering”.

He said: “UK holidaymakers are really paying attention to what is going on in the world in terms of global warming.

“Though the picture may seem worrying now, there is hope that these predictions will not come to fruition if we can get a collective handle on climate change by sticking to net zero targets and reducing our overall consumption.”

READ MORE: Cruise dress code drama as guest won’t wear suit – ‘Get a life!’