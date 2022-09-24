State pension may be inherited by surviving spouse

A widow or widower could inherit a part of their deceased partner’s Additional state pension, as long as the marriage or civil partnership with them began before April 6, 2016.

One of the following must also apply:

A partner reached state pension age before April 6, 2016

The partner died before April 6, 2016 but would have reached state pension age on or after that date.

When it comes to protected payments, individuals will inherit half if the marriage or civil partnership began before April 6, 2016 and:

Their state pension age is on or after April 6, 2016

They died on or after April 6, 2016.

Both inherited protected payments and inherited Additional state pension is paid out with a surviving partner’s normal state pension payments.

READ MORE: Kwasi Kwarteng cuts stamp duty – 200,000 to be taken out of paying tax