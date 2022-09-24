The Best Movies on Paramount+ Right Now

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content for just $4.99 a month. Its predecessors (ahem, Netflix) set high standards, but Paramount+ shines its own spotlight from the top of its star-studded mountain. From classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore. Here, we give you our top list of the best movies on Paramount+.





Run Time: 112 minutes | Genre: Action-Adventure Comedy | Director: Aaron & Adam Nee

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), an author of romantic adventure novels, finds herself in deep trouble when billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps her with the hopes of finding one of the treasures in her books. Coming to her rescue are none other than her bumbling cover model, Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), and a hired hunter, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt).

Run Time: 110 minutes | Genre: Action | Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis

Lieutenant Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), callsign Maverick, attends TOPGUN and garners attention for his skill in flying. Complicating matters are his feelings for instructor Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis) and his competitive rivalry with fellow pilot Lieutenant Tom Kazansky (Val Kilmer).

Run Time: 123 minutes | Genre: Psychological Horror | Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard, Isabella Fuhrman

Grieving parents Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John (Peter Sarsgaard) Coleman look for a new start when adopting a young Russian girl, Esther (Isabella Fuhrman). Unfortunately, Esther is not who she appears to be, and her past is one to be reckoned with.

Run Time: 114 minutes | Genre: Slasher | Director: Matt Bettinelli-Opin, Tyler Gillett

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, David Arquette

Ghostface returns after twenty-five years to attack the next generation of Woodsboro children. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) return for this fifth film in the franchise.

Run Time: 98 minutes | Genre: Teen Comedy | Director: John Hughes

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, Alan Ruck

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) is a high school senior who gets his best friend, Cameron (Alan Ruck), and girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), to join him in a day of playing hooky. The three explore Chicago while Bueller breaks the fourth wall to regularly address the audience.

Run Time: 102 minutes | Genre: Buddy Comedy | Director: Kevin Smith

Cast: Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti

Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) are two clerks at a Jersey Quick Stop grocery store. Clerks follows the two men as they encounter a variety of customers, bide time on the job, and experience misadventures in their personal lives.

Run Time: 89 minutes | Genre: Comedy | Director: Ben Stiller

Cast: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell

Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) is a male supermodel whose fame is fading. When supposed friends in the fashion realm attempt to trick him into joining a malevolent plot involving politics, he will team up with his once-rival Hansel (Owen Wilson) to prevent it.

Run Time: 110 minutes | Genre: Musical Romantic Comedy | Director: Randal Kleiser

Cast: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John

Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) fall in love in the summer of 1958, but they couldn’t be more different. Zuko is a greaser, and Olsson is a preppy girl. Will their love survive their social differences?

Run Time: 150 minutes | Genre: Black Comedy Biopic | Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey

Here lies the true story of stockbroker and felon Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), whose memoir provided key material for the film. The film portrays Belfort’s cutthroat rise to wealth followed by his fraud-filled fall from glory. DiCaprio won a Golden Globe for his leading role.

Run Time: 144 minutes | Genre: Action Thriller | Director: Michael Bay

Cast: John Krasinski, James Badge Dale, Pablo Schreiber, Max Martini

13 Hours features the true story of six CIA contractors who volunteered to rescue a U.S. Ambassador when no one else would. The gritty war drama turns the lens to 2012 Libya in the wake of political upheaval and the six men who braved the bloody streets of Benghazi to save a fellow countryman.

Run Time: 90 minutes | Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Horror | Director: John Krasinski

Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds

Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) struggle to survive and keep their children safe as they live in a world of silence. Aliens, who hunt and massacre by their sense of sound, prowl what’s left of Earth.

Run Time: 106 minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi Action | Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejoifor

Evan McCauley’s (Mark Wahlberg) life is forever changed when he learns that his hallucinations aren’t a result of schizophrenia but are snippets of past lives. He is an Infinite, someone who has died and been reborn countless times, and this revelation sends him on a journey of discovery as he must remember who he was before.

Run Time: 116 minutes | Genre: Action Horror | Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Matthew Fox, James Badge Dale

A retired UN investigator, Gerry Lane (Pitt), finds himself thrown into the midst of a cannibalistic apocalypse when people turn into zombies. With time as his enemy and his family to save, Lane teams up with other survivors to avoid infection and find a cure.

Run Time: 130 minutes | Genre: Action Thriller | Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Richard Jenkins

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), an ex-military and renowned investigator, takes on the case of a U.S. Army sniper who supposedly gunned down five civilians. Reacher challenges all evidence, putting a target on his back, when he claims the sniper was framed and seeks to prove it.

Run Time: 116 minutes | Genre: Thriller | Director: Phillip Noyce

Cast: Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue, Rade Šerbedžija

The ingenious for-hire thief, Simon Templar (Kilmer), takes on what he sees as just another job when the Russian mafia hires him to steal American intel. What he doesn’t expect is to fall in love with his target, Dr. Emma Russell (Elisabeth Shue).

Run Time: 132 minutes | Genre: Science Fiction | Director: J. J. Abrams

Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch

A young Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) risks the U.S.S. Enterprise and its entire crew to save the Federation from a formidable, dangerous threat named Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch). J. J. Abrams directs this film of the Star Trek franchise where Kirk faces the ultimate challenge as a leader, protector, and fighter.

Run Time: 169 minutes | Genre: Science Fiction | Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), an ex-NASA pilot, is recruited to explore new worlds when Earth starts becoming uninhabitable for humans. His dive into space isn’t without its consequences, as he leaves his young daughter behind. Interstellar received an Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Visual Effects.

Through Black Spruce (2018)

Run Time: 111 minutes | Genre: Drama | Director: Don McKellar

Cast: Tanaya Beatty, Brandon Oakes, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene

Tanaya Beatty stars as both Susanna, a missing Cree model, and her twin sister, Annie. Annie investigates her sister’s disappearance while taking the societal place her sister left behind.

Run Time: 114 minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi Action | Director: Travis Knight

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) is a teenage girl who discovers B-127 after he lands on Earth having fled the war on his home planet. Charlie must help B-127, better known as Bumblebee, destroy the evil Decepticons who have come after him while averting capture from U.S. government forces.

Run Time: 106 minutes | Genre: Rom-Com | Director: Alan Poul

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin, Michaela Watkins, Melissa McCarthy

Tired of waiting for Mr. Right to begin a family, Zoe (Jennifer Lopez) opts for artificial insemination. What she doesn’t expect is to begin dating the love of her life, Stan (Alex O’Loughlin), shortly after the procedure. They soon discover she is pregnant, and they have a decision to make as a fresh couple.

