The Jonas Brothers Regret Writing 1 of Their Early Hits

The Jonas Brothers have been mainstays on the pop music scene since the early 2000s, when they burst to fame in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock. They quickly became teen icons, with young fans all around the world. After years of musical superstardom, the Jonas Brothers took a hiatus from performing together in 2013 in order to pursue solo projects. However, they reunited in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Many new fans have been discovering the music and history of the Jonas Brothers in recent years, diving deep into their discography — and realizing that there is at least one song that the famous brothers seriously regret.

When did the Jonas Brothers release their song ‘Pizza Girl’?

(L-R) Kevin, Nicholas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers pose for a photo backstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios March 1, 2006 in New York City. | Scott Gries/Getty Images

By 2008, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas were all superstars, thanks to their ongoing success on the Disney Channel. The brothers were so popular that Disney decided to feature the three in their very own show. Jonas premiered on the Disney Channel in early 2009, and right away, it was a hit with fans. The show highlighted the band as they performed gigs around the United States, all while trying to balance normal personal lives.

The show also included footage of the brothers writing songs together. While none of the songs that they wrote for the series became huge hits, one specific tune has gone down in infamy as the song that the Jonas Brothers truly regret writing.

The Jonas Brothers admitted that they regret writing the song ‘Pizza Girl’