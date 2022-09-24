Categories
Business

The Jonas Brothers Regret Writing 1 of Their Early Hits

The Jonas Brothers have been mainstays on the pop music scene since the early 2000s, when they burst to fame in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock. They quickly became teen icons, with young fans all around the world. After years of musical superstardom, the Jonas Brothers took a hiatus from performing together in 2013 in order to pursue solo projects. However, they reunited in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Many new fans have been discovering the music and history of the Jonas Brothers in recent years, diving deep into their discography — and realizing that there is at least one song that the famous brothers seriously regret.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.