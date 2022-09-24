Tropical Depression 9 Expected to Hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ian

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.: Ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Ian, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 24 Florida counties including Osceola, which includes part of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Below is a list of the affected counties as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23rd.

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

In its most recent update on Friday, September 23, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated that Tropical Depression 9 is currently located approximately 515 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 1,015 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba with 35 mph sustained winds moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The latest NHC intensity forecast has been increased from the previous one and explicitly calls for rapid intensification as the cyclone crosses the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The system is forecast to approach the Cayman Islands and Cuba as a strengthening hurricane, with additional intensification likely once it emerges over the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. In fact, this forecast calls for the system to approach the Florida peninsula as a major hurricane by day 5. NHC hurricane specialist Brad Reinhart

The storm’s five-day course shows it heading north by Tuesday over Cuba and then heading to Florida’s southwest coast as Category 3 Hurricane Ian with 115 mph winds and gusts of 140 mph by Wednesday morning.

The “cone of uncertainty” currently includes practically all of Central Florida with landfall expected someplace between Tampa and Naples then continuing on a path that can potentially bring it up through the middle of the state.

As always, we will post any major updated information at the top of this article as they come in from the NHC.

