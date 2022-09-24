Votes turned in for Corrales pet mayor

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The votes are in! However, New Mexicans are going to have to wait to see who’s the next pet mayor in Corrales.

Eight candidates were out campaigning at the Corrales Harvest Festival to become the city’s next pet mayor. Voting began on July 1 and ended on September 24.

Some of the front runners include Peanut the Dog, Otis the Boar, and Patron the Dwarf Nigerian Goat. Voting ended at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will be announced Sunday during the pet parade event, which starts at 9 a.m.