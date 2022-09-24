Wallin wins his way to West Texas Pro Tennis Open finals – Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – It’s been a solid week for junior Olle Wallin at the West Texas Pro Tennis Open. Coming into the tournament in the singles qualifying draw, Wallin earned his way into the main draw with a couple of qualifying wins.

The Sweden native has yet to drop a set in the tournament as he won his way to his first ITF men’s singles finals with a huge victory on Saturday afternoon.

Taking on Georgia commit and six-seeded, Alex Michelsen, Wallin posted yet another straight-set victory after claiming the first set in a back-and-forth, 7-6 (10) tiebreaker, then winning the second set much easier by a 6-3 score.

The Red Raider has a tough test in the finals as he faces Tennessee’s Blaise Bicknell, who is the two-seed and ranked No. 115 by the ITA, tomorrow afternoon.

For more information, visit the tournament page here.

SEMIFINALS SINGLES RESULTS

Olle Wallin def. [6] Alex Michelsen, 7-6 (10), 6-3