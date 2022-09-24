Watch out Samsung! LG is giving away 4K and 8K TVs for FREE

LG is rivalling Samsung with a blockbuster TV offer that could mean you get a pin-sharp telly without paying for it. The South Korean technology firm has just launched a new deal that will give some lucky customers all of their money back after they’ve purchased a new 4K or 8K gogglebox.
If you are thinking about buying a new TV in time for the World Cup or yearly Christmas movie binge then it’s definitely worth considering as you might just find you get a big screen for free.
LG says that customers simply have to buy one of its latest televisions and then enter their details on the firm’s Save and Win website.
Those who are then picked at random will get a full refund for the price they initially paid.
This incredible incentive is even available on the firm’s most premium TVs including the LG Z2 88 inch 8K Smart OLED TV which costs over £24,000. If you’re lucky, you could end up getting this striking screen for free.
Of course, you might find that you don’t get your money back so make sure you want, need and can afford the new screen before splashing out on one.
Along with offering that cashback, LG has also announced that some of its popular gadgets have also been given a price cut. For example, the LG B2 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV and LG A2 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV both have £500 off and the standard price.
If you fancy taking delivery of a new TV and want to try getting it for free here are some of the television that are included in this offer.
LG B2 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV
NOW £1,299.98 – WAS £1,799
GET YOUR MONEY BACK ON THIS TV
LG A2 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV
NOW £1,699.98 – WAS £2,199
GET YOUR MONEY BACK ON THIS TV
LG OLED evo C2 77 inch
NOW £3,299.98 – WAS £3,699.98
GET YOUR MONEY BACK ON THIS TV
LG C1 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV
NOW £1,299,98
GET YOUR MONEY BACK ON THIS TV
LG A1 48 inch 4K Smart OLED TV
NOW • £999.99
GET YOUR MONEY BACK ON THIS TV
LG Z1 77inch 8K Smart OLED TV
NOW • £19,999.98
GET YOUR MONEY BACK ON THIS TV
LG Z2 88 inch 8K Smart OLED TV
NOW • £24,999.98
GET YOUR MONEY BACK ON THIS TV
If this deal doesn’t excite you then Samsung also has a way to get a screen without paying for it.
There’s a great promotion on the firm’s online store that offers discounts and a free 32-inch The Frame TV (worth £399) when you buy one of its premium televisions.
This deal is only running until Sunday September 25 so there’s not long left to take Samsung up on the offer.
Want to know more? Full details about the free TV incentive can be found here.
