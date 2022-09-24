Watch out Samsung! LG is giving away 4K and 8K TVs for FREE

LG is rivalling Samsung with a blockbuster TV offer that could mean you get a pin-sharp telly without paying for it. The South Korean technology firm has just launched a new deal that will give some lucky customers all of their money back after they’ve purchased a new 4K or 8K gogglebox.

If you are thinking about buying a new TV in time for the World Cup or yearly Christmas movie binge then it’s definitely worth considering as you might just find you get a big screen for free.

LG says that customers simply have to buy one of its latest televisions and then enter their details on the firm’s Save and Win website.

Those who are then picked at random will get a full refund for the price they initially paid.

This incredible incentive is even available on the firm’s most premium TVs including the LG Z2 88 inch 8K Smart OLED TV which costs over £24,000. If you’re lucky, you could end up getting this striking screen for free.

Of course, you might find that you don’t get your money back so make sure you want, need and can afford the new screen before splashing out on one.