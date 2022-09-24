Who The Beatles’ Song Dear Prudence Is Really About

From the moment Beatlemania hit both sides of the Atlantic until the band’s dissolution, they were surrounded by an entourage everywhere they went. Their soulful excursion to India would be no exception. The Fab Four were joined this time by John Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia Lennon; the Beach Boys’ Mike Love; the pop songwriter Donovan; actress Mia Farrow; and her younger sister, Prudence Farrow (per Rolling Stone).

According to Rolling Stone India, Prudence Farrow recalls accompanying The Beatles to Rishikesh in 1968 in the aftermath of a harrowing LSD trip gone awry. She turned to meditation to recuperate and come to grips with her experience. Every member of the entourage was assigned another person to check in with and support. John Lennon and George Harrison were assigned to look after Prudence (via “All We Are Saying” by David Sheff). Lennon and Harrison, who were no strangers to LSD (per a Rolling Stone posting on YouTube), took this duty to heart and would frequently try to coax the younger Farrow out of her room to join in with the others.

“Dear Prudence,” Lennon explained in his final interview, was ”a song about Mia Farrow’s sister, who seemed to go slightly barmy, meditating too long, and couldn’t come out of the little hut that we were livin’ in. They selected me and George to try and bring her out because she would trust us. If she’d been in the West, they would have put her away. She’d been locked in for three weeks and was trying to reach God quicker than anybody else” (per ”All We Are Saying”).