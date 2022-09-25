10 Movies That Have Made 2022 A Great Year For Film, According To Reddit

With the commencement of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, many cinephiles are curious as to what films will round out the rest of 2022. Following the countless delays or straight-to-streaming releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers are thrilled to finally have a traditional movie-going experience once more, and 2022 has presented an impressive array of films.





2022 has seen acclaimed directors Baz Lurhmann and Jordan Peele making their cinematic returns with Elvis and Nope, respectively. Award season is rapidly approaching, with Darren Aronosky’s The Whale and Damien Chazelle Babylon presenting themselves as series contenders. Users of Reddit have voiced their opinions on which releases made 2022 a great year for film.

10 Jackass Forever

Originating from the MTV series of the same title, Jackass has become a popular franchise for its use of extreme stunts, frat boy pranks, and raunchy humor. With more than 10 years passing since Jackass 3D, fans were eagerly awaiting the release of Jackass Forever in 2022.

This deleted Redditor said, “I haven’t laughed that loud in a theater in a long time”. Jackass Forever greatly delivered for fans and critics alike with its returning cast and impressive tricks. The immense success prompted the release of Jackass 4.5, a behind-the-scenes look at the film with unseen footage.

9 Top Gun: Maverick

Upon the announcement of Top Gun: Maverick, fans were skeptical if the sequel would hold up to the iconic predecessor film. After several delays and re-shoots over the years, the film was finally released in May 2022, where it soared to incredible heights.

While cheesy at times, Reddit user Careless-Awareness80 claims Top Gun: Maverick was “everything I wanted in a sequel to the original film”. Viewers were delighted to see the movie was faithful to the original while creating its own story. With such fanfare and critical acclaim, it’s no wonder Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022.

8 The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Bob’s Burgers is an insanely observant animated sitcom, embrace by many for eccentric humor and endearing characters. As the show has amassed a dedicated following over the years, taking the Belcher family to the big screen was only natural. Reddit user MemeLord0009 thinks “nothing compares” to The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

The movie captures every essence that makes the show a special little gem, highlighting each character in detailed storylines. Having the incorporation of musical numbers enhances the story’s creativity, never missing a beat alongside each shining moment. The delicious success of The Bob’s Burgers Movie makes a sequel very likely.

7 RRR

S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu drama RRR is among numerous films around the world that suffered filming delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. The setbacks brought forward much-needed patience, which paid off immensely when the epic action film was finally released internationally in March 2022.

Redditor sweats_while_eating commends the film for making “some strides in the foreign market”. Including Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the visual splendor RRR is one of 2022’s best films. Set in 1920 India, the storyline was appreciated for its depiction of loyalty and friendship while incorporating heroic elements for its characters.

6 Death on the Nile

Following the 2017 remake of 1974’s Murder on the Orient Express, a remade sequel of 1978’s Death on the Nile was both anticipated and expected. Based on Agatha Christie’s Detective Hercule Poirot book series, this Redditor loved Death on the Nile “over anything else this year”.

A stand-out cast of prominent actors carried the film with remarkable performances, including Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot and Rose Leslie from Game of Thrones. Kenneth Branagh both starred and directed Death on the Nile, breathing life into the story with dazzling aesthetic features and staying true to Christie’s source material.

5 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Following 2021’s critically acclaimed Pig, Nicolas Cage furthered his acting comeback with 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself while stepping into the shoes of some of his most beloved characters. Reddit user TomHast03 thought that the movie was “f**k*ng great”.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent tastefully combines the action and comedy genres, creating a laugh-out-loud movie that is jam-packed with fun and intensity. Supporting costars Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris give solid performances alongside the quirky Cage.

4 Hustle

Adam Sandler is an actor that broke his typecast. In the span of his decades-long career, he has branched out from his SNL roots into various genres. 2022 would see Sandler return to the sports category with the Netflix film Hustle.

Reddit user Best_Poetry_5722 felt that Adam Sandler “did a fantastic job working with some of basketball’s greatest players. Sandler’s effervescent charisma brings integrity and heart to the simplistic story. Similar to other Cinderella sports films like Rocky and Rudy, Hustle is a slam-dunk laced with redemption and triumph.

3 The Northman

Alexander Skarsgard returned to the silver screen with 2022’s The Northman. Derived from Norse mythology, the Robert Eggers film follows the story of Amleth (Skarsgard), who vows to avenge his father’s death and liberate his mother at the hands of his uncle Fjölnir.

What many viewers may not know is that Amleth’s story served as the inspiration for William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Redditor callmemacready is unsure if “any other film can touch that ending”. In addition to being a serious Academy Award contender with a talented cast, The Northman is one of the best Viking films.

2 Everything, Everywhere All At Once

A24 is known for innovative films that are intriguing in their stories and sleek in presentation. Everything Everywhere All At Once further defied the exception. Reddit user HowDoesSandstormGo thinks the film is “the best movie that none of my friends have seen”.

An absurdist dramedy at the center,Everything Everywhere is a life-appreciating film and a genre hodgepodge, incorporating elements ranging from sci-fi to martial arts and fantasy. Compelling performances and an incredible soundtrack featuring the transcendent experimental band Son Lux perfectly highlighted the film’s chaotic storyline.

1 The Batman

Matt Reeves’ highly awaited Batman reboot The Batman was finally released in 2022 after setbacks and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gorgeously contrasting warm and cool tones with a noteworthy cast to boot, the film was majorly acclaimed.

Reddit user FreeLock93 thought The Batman was both an excellent character study and “basically everything I wanted out of a Batman movie”. Not only is The Batman the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022, but leading man Robert Pattinson is now being hailed as one of the best Caped Crusaders to ever grace the silver screen.

