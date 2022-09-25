10 Movies With The Wittiest Characters, According To Reddit

Following the release of the very first trailer for David O. Russell’s upcoming period comedy, Amsterdam, many fans were surprised to see just how much sharp wit and clever writing have seemingly been injected into the project. Like many of Russell’s previous films, Amsterdam seems to have a huge cast of funny, clever characters.





Over the past few days, Reddit users have been discussing their other favorite projects that share the same dry humor and sharp wit displayed in Amsterdam‘s trailer. These traits can often make a film much more endearing, allowing the audience to easily connect to the characters and have fun in their company.

The Nice Guys (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe created one of the all-time great comedic duos in Shane Black’s The Nice Guys, a neo-noir mystery that follows a police detective and a private investigator who find themselves caught up in a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Hollywood.

Reddit user rp61021 believes that The Nice Guys “has some really witty, funny dialogue” that makes it stand out from most other comedies in recent memory. And when paired with two standout performances from Gosling and Crowe, the film’s protagonists quickly become some of the wittiest and funniest of their time.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Steven Soderbergh has become fairly well-known for his dry sense of humor, and that definitely shows throughout Ocean’s Eleven. It’s particularly through the protagonist of Danny Ocean that Soderbergh’s humor shines – mostly thanks to Clooney’s deeply charismatic performance.

One Reddit user praises the “dialogue in the Ocean’s movies” as some of the sharpest and most intelligent in the entire heist genre. It’s this dedication to style and charm that makes Ocean’s Eleven one of Steven Soderbergh’s best films to date.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot is best known for Marilyn Monroe’s unforgettable lead performance, but the film also deserves endless praise for Billy Wilder’s genius comedy screenplay. He injects his signature wit into every single one of his characters, bringing out their funniest qualities by placing them in plenty of unconventional situations.

For many movie fans, Some Like It Hot is one of the few movies that absolutely everybody can enjoy. The humor has held up incredibly well, the performances are full of Hollywood magic, and Wilder’s writing will have almost any viewer laughing throughout – for this reason, Redditor rockpred describes the film as a “must watch” for everybody.

In Bruges (2008)

Martin McDonagh is one of the most underrated comedy writers of his generation, and In Bruges might just be the clearest proof of that. He effortlessly blends comedy and tragedy together with this bittersweet story about, grief, guilt, and the value of life.

And yet, somehow, the film never ceases to make the audience laugh with its dry comedy and witty one-liners. Reddit user missly_ praises the “underrated” film, drawing particular attention to Colin Farrell’s both hilarious and heartbreaking performance.

Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975)

Though not every single line has held up perfectly, there are many people who still consider Monty Python and the Holy Grail to be one of the most intelligent comedy films ever written – it’s the kind of film that one can watch over and over again, still discovering new details to make the viewer laugh each time.

Over the years, the film has become a staple of British culture – and whilst the overwhelmingly dry comedy won’t be for everybody, there’s no denying just how innovative and creative Monty Python was for its era. Reddit user sure_whatever_ concurs, claiming that the movie features (and was written by) “a bunch of smart-mouthed characters.”

Hot Fuzz (2007)

As both a director and a writer, Edgar Wright is famous for his exceptional sense of humor and his impressive ability to write characters that embody this humor effectively. Hot Fuzz is probably his best example of this – although the protagonists might not always know that they’re being funny, Wright’s writing ensures that there’s never a dull moment in the film.

Reddit user beermit claims that “the whole Cornetto trilogy” is full of witty characters, but it’s Hot Fuzz where Wright’s storytelling is at its wittiest. Pegg and Frost return with their signature humor, bringing the whole series to life with their comedic talent.

His Girl Friday (1940)

Howard Hawks’ His Girl Friday is one of the original Hollywood comedies, so it’s no surprise that so many cinephiles consider the film in such high regard. It contains all the sharp humor and minimalist comedy that you’d expect from a film of this era, brought alive by Cary Grant’s timeless lead performance.

Redditor missyj11 cites His Girl Friday as one of the original “screwball comedies” of classic Hollywood – which makes it even more impressive that the comedy holds up so effectively today, over 70 years after the film’s original release.

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride was one of the funniest comedies of the 1980s, primarily because of how original and unprecedented it was. The story might seem simple on the surface – a fairytale romance set within the bounds of a children’s story – but that’s what makes its humor and charm so unexpected.

Redditor stormy8888 claims that The Princess Bride has witty characters “in spades” – both Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin stand out as two of the cast’s strongest assets, delivering screenwriter William Goldman’s dialogue with unforgettable charm and flair.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Coen Brothers are well-known for their eccentric characters and unpredictable storylines, and The Big Lebowski features some of their most memorable one-liners to date. Every single character is given plenty of material to work with, as the Coens’ screenplay features some of the funniest dialogue in their entire filmography.

Reddit user tyreluk agrees that “a lot of Coen brothers [movies]” feature witty dialogue. As directors, they know exactly what makes a character funny – which is why so many of their actors (such as lead stars John Goodman and Steve Buscemi) return for other projects.

The Social Network (2010)

Aaron Sorkin’s screenplays have developed a reputation over the years for their sharp, snappy dialogue and fast-paced storytelling – and The Social Network is no exception. Each character always has something clever to say, which keeps the story interesting from start to finish.

Reddit user brown_panther- admits that whilst “any Sorkin movie” could be praised for its wittiness, it’s The Social Network that balances its comedy the most effectively. Both Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield turn in exceptionally-tuned performances in the film that bring their characters (and their dry wit) to life.

