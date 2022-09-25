10 Movies Worth Watching Just For The Scenery

John Keats once wrote, “Beauty is Truth, Truth Beauty,” arguably the most recognizable line from his 1819 poem, Ode on a Grecian Urn. Analyzed and critiqued for over two centuries, this statement can be perceived differently depending on the context. All art forms, movies included, rely on the distinction between truth and beauty.





That said, this relationship is too abstract to be quantified without defining the terms themselves subjective. Although the narrative foundation of filmmaking relies heavily on plot and character, creating emotional stories requires a deep understanding of visual techniques.

10 The Tree Of Life (2011) Transcribes Its Protagonist’s Mind With Dazzling Cosmic Imagery

Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life is a stunning achievement, earning the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival. Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus calls it “an emotional as well as a visual treat.” The film relies on cosmic imagery to depict what Roger Ebert called “the prism of […] infinitesimal lives.”

The Tree of Life is a candid exploration of loss and love, delving in and out of its protagonist’s admittedly anemic sense of self. Narrative inconsistencies aside, The Tree of Life is easily one of the most beautifully designed movies of the 21st century.

9 The Beach (2000) Is Known For Its Sun-Kissed Tropical Background

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tilda Swinton, The Beach is based on the eponymous novel by future filmmaker Alex Garland. The movie was widely panned by critics, earning DiCaprio a Golden Raspberry nomination for Worst Actor. Despite its feeble plot and lethargic storytelling, The Beach is undoubtedly gorgeous.

Shot in and around the coastal areas of Ko Phi Phi Le in Thailand, this movie is known for its incredibly dazzling imagery, from sun-kissed aquamarine beaches to gentle palms swaying in the breeze. Unfortunately, 20th Century Fox’s decision to “landscape” the set played havoc with the region’s ecology.

8 The Darjeeling Limited (2007) Is An Ode To The Whimsical Beauty Of North India

Wes Anderson’s oeuvre is characterized by three cinematic elements: lush vistas, symmetric compositions, and a pastel color palette. Nearly all his movies are aesthetically innovative, but The Darjeeling Limited deserves special attention for its affectionate focus on the whimsical beauty of North India.

Several scenes were shot in Udaipur and Jodhpur, ancient Rajasthani cities known for their sandy charm and architectural marvels. Ironically enough, the sleepy hill station of Darjeeling is entirely absent from the movie. Roger Ebert wrote that Anderson “uses India not in a touristy way, but as a backdrop that is very, very there.”

7 Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (2019) Owes Its Erotically Charged Atmosphere To The Sparkling Beaches Of Brittany

Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire won the Cannes award for Best Screenplay and six major awards for its luxurious cinematography. Principal photography took place in La-Chapelle-Gauthier, Seine-et-Marne, and Saint-Pierre-Quiberon in the Brittany peninsula.

Critics commended the movie’s heart-wrenching romance, with particular praise for the fiery chemistry between its two protagonists. Portrait of a Lady on Fire deserves to be watched for many reasons, but the film’s erotically charged atmosphere only works because it’s juxtaposed with medieval châteaus and sparkling beaches.

6 A River Runs Through It (1992) Is Packed With Sumptuous Scenery From Start To Finish

Robert Redford’s A River Runs Through It was adapted from Norman MacLean’s semi-autobiographical book of the same name. The movie went on to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, a thoroughly deserved accomplishment.

While the story is based on Montana’s Blackfoot River, A River Runs Through It was filmed on the Gallatin, Yellowstone, and Boulder Rivers. The film was also shot at Granite Falls, a legendary landmark in Wyoming. A River Runs Through It is packed with sumptuous scenery from start to finish.

5 Call Me By Your Name (2017) Uses Its Northern Italian Setting To Provide Both Cultural And Visual Context

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name is a poignant slice-of-life story. The quasi-forbidden romance shared by its main characters forms the crux of this movie, while the Northern Italian backdrop provides cultural and visual context for their clandestine affair.

Call Me by Your Name was filmed in Crema, an intimately small commune in the administrative region of Lombardy. The film includes scenes at the historic Crema Cathedral, the Liceo Classico Paolo Sarpi high school, the Santa Maria Maggiore church, and the Cascate del Serio waterfall.

4 Happy Together (1997) Blends Fast-Paced Urban Imagery With Argentina’s Iguazú Falls

Wong Kar-wai’s Happy Together is arguably one of cinematic history’s most heartbreakingly realistic depictions of queer romance. The Chinese title of the film, 春光乍洩, refers to the season of spring — a thinly veiled allusion to Ho Po-Wing and Lai Yiu-Fai’s incandescent but short-lived relationship.

George Doyle’s lyrical cinematography takes center stage in Happy Together, blending fast-paced urban imagery with languorous shots of Argentina’s Iguazú Falls. The movie incorporates a wide range of themes, nearly all of which are inextricably linked to its groundbreaking aesthetic.

3 The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (2013) Documents The Stunning Subarctic Landscape Of Iceland

Directed by and starring Ben Stiller, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is the second adaptation of the iconic short story by James Thurber. Although the film did exceptionally well at the box office, critics complained about its weakly anchored storyline. In fact, Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus states that “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty fails to back up its grand designs with enough substance to anchor the spectacle.”

That said, audiences will truly enjoy the extravagant scenery in the subarctic villages of Stykkishólmur and Seyðisfjörður. Other Icelandic tourist spots in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty include the Vatnajökull National Park and the Skogafoss waterfall.

2 Sunshine (2007) Visualizes The Incomprehensible Majesty And Radiance Of The Sun

Danny Boyle’s Sunshine doesn’t even take place on Earth, but its kaleidoscopic cinematography merits scrutiny and praise. Several sci-fi films have influenced Sunshine‘s aesthetic, like Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and John Carpenter’s Dark Star (1974).

The movie’s satellite and spacesuit configurations were modeled on NASA’s design template, such as the shuttle’s gold-leaf veneer. Sunshine visualizes the incomprehensible majesty and radiance of the Sun, simultaneously transforming it into a metaphor for the divine and the diabolical.

1 Into The Wild (2007) Highlights The Limitless Beauty Of Nature

Based on Jon Krakauer’s titular novel, Into the Wild examines the human condition through environmental optics, a denial of civilization in favor of unspoiled wilderness. Roger Ebert compared the movie to Henry David Thoreau’s Walden, a transcendental novel that immerses its readers into the heart of nature itself.

Into the Wild was filmed along Alaska’s Stampede Trail, where the real-life Christopher McCandless was discovered dead in 1992. Into the Wild is undoubtedly a cautionary tale, but it also highlights the limitless beauty of nature.

