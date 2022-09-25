£171m EuroMillions winner is sixth Brit to get lucky this year

And this is the sixth EuroMillions jackpot in the UK this year. It means they are instantly richer than singers Harry Styles, worth an estimated £100 million, and Adele, worth around £150 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players.

“We are delighted to have received a claim for the third ­biggest ever win and look forward to ­supporting the ticket-holder and ­helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing luck.” Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the holder will then decide whether or not to go public.

The biggest EuroMillions win was £195million from the draw on July 19 and was claimed just a day later. The winner stayed anonymous.

Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite scooped £184million in the draw on May 10. There was also a £110million prize on September 2, a £109million jackpot from the draw on February 4 and ­£54million EuroMillions haul in the draw on June 10.

All three of these ticket-holders chose to remain anonymous.