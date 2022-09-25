Categories
Entertainment

4 Horror Movies We’re Excited to Stream in October 2022


Spooky Season has almost arrived, and with it comes a truckload of new horror movies to scare the pants off of us. Netflix and Hulu often deliver some grade-A chills every year during October, and this year looks no different. Plus, Amazon, Shudder, and other streaming platforms offer up plenty of their own scares. Let’s take a look at four horror movies we’re excited to stream in October.

One of the horror movies premiering on Netflix in October stars Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson, seen here in a production still from the film.
Priah Ferguson as Sydney, Marlon Wayans as Howard in ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow.’ | Cr. Frank Masi/Netflix © 2022.

New horror movie ‘Grimcutty’ premieres on Hulu in October

A few years ago, people online started talking about the “Momo Internet Challenge.” If you don’t remember it, consider yourself lucky. It wasn’t real, but the photo accompanying the hoax was enough to give anyone nightmares. In October, a Hulu Original named Grimcutty debuts, and it’s very clearly inspired by the “Momo Internet Challenge.”