Categories
Pets

6 hilarious snaps from the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards that prove pets are the best


If your idea of relaxing is looking at funny cat photos online, then we’ve got a treat for you. The 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards return for another year, celebrating all that’s cute, quirky, funny and adorable about our pets.

The awards were set up by a pair of professional photographers, Paul Joyson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who already ran the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. This new competition was launched in 2020, just when we needed something to cheer us all up! 





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.