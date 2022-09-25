A photographic look at damage from Hurricane Fiona on P.E.I. | CBC News

CBC News will have digital updates on Fiona throughout the weekend. If your data or internet is limited, click here for the CBC Lite version of the P.E.I. site. CBC Radio is providing live storm updates around the clock. Listeners are invited to call in to share their storm experiences and any emergency updates from their communities. Listen online , via the CBC Listen app or over the air (96.1 FM in Charlottetown).

As dawn broke on Prince Edward Island Saturday, the extent of the damage started to become clear. The photos here are worth several thousand words.

The scene at Covehead Wharf in P.E.I. National Park on Saturday. (Submitted by Devin Wolters)

A wash-out caused by the storm at Tracadie Wharf. (Submitted by Devin Wolters)

At the P.E.I. National Park, more tall Island trees downed by Hurricane Fiona. (Submitted by Devin Wolters)

École Évangéline in Abram-Village, P.E.I., suffered major roof damage in the storm. (Submitted by Melissa DeJong)

A building was found lying on its side in the middle of Brackley Point Road. (Submitted by Marty Nichol)

Fire officials confirmed to CBC News that the clubhouse at the Stanhope Golf & Country Club caught fire on Saturday and was reduced to a pile of rubble. (Submitted by Brodie O’Keefe)

Trees surrounding this downtown Charlottetown home fell onto it during the storm. (Mikee Mutuc/CBC)

This massive old tree in Charlottetown, uprooted by the force of Hurricane Fiona. (Shane Ross/CBC)

A fully-snapped electrical pole on Kensington Road in Charlottetown. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

Cleanup crews began taking whatever debris they could Saturday afternoon. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Amanda Burt shared this photo, saying those fishermen’s buildings used to be 600 metres away. They’re now in her parent’s front yard. (Submitted by Amanda Burt)

The Dollar Store in Alberton lost part of its roof in the storm, says Mike King, who took this photo. (Submitted by Mike King)

The wind flipped over this structure in Clyde River. Photographer Craig Abbott says that luckily, his neighbour wasn’t home at the time. (Submitted by Craig Abbott)

A person walks alongside the destruction in Charlottetown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

A shed that was placed on top of a tree’s root system was thrust upward when the tree fell in downtown Charlottetown. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

By late Saturday afternoon, work crews could be seen making their way through the streets of Charlottetown. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

A massive tree crashed on top of a business in downtown Charlottetown. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

People were out clearing storm drains to keep the water moving. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

Most east-west streets in the capital are lines with fallen trees and power lines. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

CBC videographer Martin Trainor is shown capturing damage on University Avenue in Charlottetown, standing next to a downed sign. (Katie Nicholson/CBC)

The Smitty’s Family Restaurant sign on University Avenue in Charlottetown was a casualty of the storm. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

This image was sent to CBC P.E.I. by Barbara Doiron, who labelled it ‘Stanley Bridge wharf disaster.’ (Submitted by Barbara Doiron)

Damage to a roof on Summer Street in Charlottetown. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Much smaller trees toppled too. The scene at VK Greenhouses in Charlottetown at midday Saturday. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Trees were in full leaf when Fiona’s winds struck, leaving them vulnerable to being pushed over, with roots popping out of the sodden earth. (Tony Davis/CBC)

A falling tree’s root system ripped up the sidewalk as it went, near Province House in downtown Charlottetown. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Another view of sidewalk pavement heaved up by a falling tree’s root system. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Queens and Kings county dispatchers were getting many reports of fallen trees starting early Saturday morning. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Damage near Peakes Quay along the Charlottetown waterfront. (Sheehan Desjardins?CBC)

A falling birch tree took out the utility lines and bounced onto the garage of this Charlottetown house. (Cody MacKay/CBC)