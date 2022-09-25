Charlottetown residents asked to stay home in wake of Hurricane Fiona | CBC News

Charlottetown police are asking residents to stay off the roads and shelter in place a full day after Hurricane Fiona ravaged P.E.I., leaving the vast majority of the Island’s residents still without power or heat on Sunday morning.

Hurricane Fiona hit P.E.I. in the early morning hours of Saturday, with heavy rain and winds over 170 km/h. There have been reports of widespread damage to property, but no serious injuries to people.

Conditions across the Island remained unsafe through the day Saturday as the province was hit with high winds and rain, making it difficult to assess damage — much less begin the long task of restoring infrastructure.

Roads throughout the province remained blocked by downed trees and power lines Sunday morning, making travel through the province difficult and dangerous. Some roads in Charlottetown were blocked to allow crews to work unobstructed.

Crews are prioritizing main roads around fire stations and reception centres, according to a news release issued Sunday by the City of Charlottetown.

“Under no circumstances should residents attempt to clear trees or branches away from downed power lines,” the release said.

The city is also asking residents to not pile debris on the road.

“If it safe to do so, please place manageably sized debris in piles on the side of the road and away from sidewalks. This will help city crews during the lengthy clean up process ahead,” the release said.

Cellular service and access to internet remained intermittent Sunday morning, making communication unreliable.

A spokesperson for Bell Aliant told CBC News the majority of the company’s wireless sites on P.E.I. were operational on either battery back-up or generators. Eastlink officials said the downed trees, poles and lines were creating challenges for crews.

Charlottetown police Chief Brad MacConnell told CBC News Sunday morning it’s still not safe for residents to venture outside except in case of emergency.

“We ask people to stay home unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

“Stay home unless you absolutely need to go somewhere, like a reception centre or a place in need. Now is not the time to be curious about what’s going on in our community, now is not the time to be reckless in your actions by exposing yourself to danger … and now is not the time to be selfish when it comes to those things.”

MacConnell said crews haven’t been able to conduct a full assessment of the damage as of Sunday, but there’s “a lot of devastation” and hardly an area of the city that hasn’t been significantly impacted.

“I don’t think people fully appreciate the danger that’s out in the community right now,” he said.

“It’s amazing the difference of a day in the weather but the challenges of Fiona are still with us and we’re working through them.”

MacConnell said public works crews were working with Maritime Electric to open up roadways for emergency services personnel.

More than 82,000 Maritime Electric customers were still without power Sunday morning. (CBC)

Widespread power outages remain

As of 10:30 a.m., power remained off to more than 82,000 Maritime Electric customers.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said around 60 crews had been on the road since 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning assessing the damage across the Island, as well as a helicopter gathering information from the air.

“There’s been an incredible amount of devastation,” she said.

“We certainly feel for our customers not only for being without power but for the devastation of our Island.”

Griffin said assessing the damage would take the remainder of the day Sunday at minimum. When asked when residents should expect power to be restored, Griffin said she simply didn’t know — and warned it could be as long as 48 more hours.

Maritime Electric already has crews from out of province helping out, and Griffin said more crews from neighbouring provinces are on the way.

“I can assure you we have more crews out than ever before,” she said.

Maritime Electric also reminded residents to assume downed power lines are live and stay clear.

Some roads in Charlottetown have been blocked off Sunday to allow crews to clean up fallen trees from Hurricane Fiona. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Resumption of travel and transit unclear

Many people emerged from their homes on Saturday to survey the damage. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Mike Cassidy with T3 Transit — which operates in Cornwall, Charlottetown, Stratford and Summerside — said crews were at the terminal getting vehicles ready on Sunday morning.

“Right now our lives on Prince Edward Island have changed drastically with Hurricane Fiona,” he said.

“Everything that we do operationally has to change. Transit cannot go out onto the streets when there are no stores, no businesses, no grocery stores, open … We are ready to go at a moment’s notice when we hear what is happening.”

If power isn’t restored in the coming days, Cassidy said, the fleet’s ability to access diesel may be compromised.

Most flights in and out of Charlottetown Airport were cancelled Sunday, as Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson said crews were busy assessing damage and cleaning up the property.

“Overall when you look at the infrastructure, it’s in pretty good shape. The terminal itself didn’t really sustain any major damage other than a little bit of water and the runway infrastructure at this point looks like it’s pretty good,” he said.

“I think overall generally speaking we’re quite happy with how the airport has fared.”

Newson said the airport hopes to reopen as soon as possible. The status of flights scheduled to arrive and depart later Sunday were to be determined, but Newson said extra flights and larger planes were being added to Monday’s schedule. He advised travellers to check ahead and check with their airline to find out the status of their flights.