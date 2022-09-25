Cloud computing: Top companies trending on Twitter Q2 2022

Credit: Blackboard/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to cloud computing, using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 769 cloud computing experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Companies trending in cloud computing discussions: The top five

1. Microsoft Corp – 701 mentions

Microsoft adding more features to Windows 365, estimating the real price of Microsoft Defender for Cloud, and Citrix’s collaboration with Microsoft extending to Windows 365, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Mary Jo Foley, an editor at the technology news website ZDNet, shared an article on the technology company Microsoft planning to add more features to Windows 365, the company’s cloud personal computer (PC) services. The company was looking to blur the lines between local PC experience and the cloud with this move, the article detailed. Officials announced some of these features at the company’s virtual event, the Windows Powers the Future of Hybrid Work. The company made its Windows 365/Cloud PC service available to the public in August 2021, the article further noted.

Windows 365, the company’s cloud-based virtualisation service, will enable users to bring their Windows 10 or Windows 11 desktop, tools, apps, data, and settings to their personal and office devices, such as Macs, PCs, iPads, Android, and Linux devices, the article highlighted. Microsoft has positioned the service as best suited for the hybrid work environment, such as remotely onboarding/offboarding staff, supporting growing workforces, and protecting environments from the cloud.

Microsoft Corp (Microsoft) is a technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, the US. The company develops, licenses, and supports software products, devices, and services. The company an extensive range of operating systems, server applications, cross-device productivity applications, video games, desktop and server management tools, business solution applications, and training and certification services. It also designs, manufactures and sells PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other intelligent devices.

Microsoft is looking to blur the lines between physical Windows 11 and Windows 365 Cloud PCs with a number of new features coming ‘soon.’ Here’s what’s on the ‘integrations’ list: https://t.co/2v0cGvyRNh — Mary Jo Foley (@maryjofoley) April 5, 2022

2. Amazon Web Services Inc – 512 mentions

Palo Alto Networks launch of a managed firewall service for Amazon’s AWS customers, the new AWS Graviton3 processor to offer more energy-efficient instances on the AWS platform, and IBM and AWS’s collaboration on IBM software-as-a-service on AWS, were some popularly discussed topics in the second quarter.

Shelly Kramer, a principal analyst, shared an article on a new research that highlighted that the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks has announced the Cloud Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) for AWS customers, a subsidiary and on-demand cloud service provided by the e-commerce company Amazon. The Cloud NGFW enables enterprises to accelerate their journey to the cloud and secure AWS deployments, the article detailed. This directly relieves organisations for managing their cloud network security infrastructure, during a time when tech talent competition is at its peak.

The NGFW offers a native AWS experience, working together with various AWS accounts and virtual private clouds (VPCs), in addition to providing AWS customers threat protection abilities, such as the capability to stop known weaknesses, malware, and other command-and-control connections, the article further noted.

Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon, is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US. The company offers cloud infrastructure services including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), robotics, game technology, machine learning (ML), management tools, content delivery, media services, customer engagement, app streaming and security, identity and compliance.

3. Salesforce.Com Inc – 140 mentions

Salesforce selling off its remaining 5% stake in Snowflake shares, DemandBlue’s Salesforce marketing cloud accelerators bridging the gap between marketing operations and the marketing cloud, and the company providing limited cloud cover, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Jordan Novet, a technology reporter, shared an article on the software company Salesforce selling off its remaining 5% of Snowflake shares in the first quarter of the year, as the data analytics software maker and cloud in general became less valuable. Salesforce still owned a stake in five public companies, which included the stock brokerage firm Robinhood and the workplace management platform provider Monday.com, the regulatory filing showed. The company had earlier unloaded 95% of its Snowflake shares, limiting its holdings to $35m towards the end of 2021, the article highlighted. The company sold the remaining shares in the first quarter when Snowflake plunged 32%, the article further noted.

Salesforce Inc (Salesforce) is a cloud computing solutions provider headquartered in San Francisco, California, the US. The company’s cloud computing services allow organisations to connect, engage, sell, service, and collaborate with customers. Salesforce offers its solutions as a service to all sizes of organisations on a subscription basis, largely through its direct sales force and partners.

Salesforce sold off its remaining 5% of Snowflake shares in Q1 as Snowflake and cloud in general became less valuable https://t.co/4jzDmPPRYw — Jordan Novet (@jordannovet) May 13, 2022

4. Cisco Systems Inc – 110 mentions

Cisco’s big step towards cloud management, and the company’s announcement of the general availability of the Cisco Cloud Framework (CCF) for public use, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Brandon Butler, a research manager, tweeted on the technology company Cisco adding a cloud-based possibility to its Catalyst networking and Nexus data-centre equipment. The company unveiled two of its cloud-based management that provide more options to businesses to support hybrid workforces at a its live customer event, the article detailed. The first service, Cloud Management for Cisco Catalyst, enables customers to manage and troubleshoot Catalyst 9000 switching and wireless campus and branch devices from its cloud-based Meraki dashboard that can handle and troubleshoot many types of networks and devices from a single screen.

As a result, customers can run a CLI command with information about their organisation, and it will shift management of that device to the Meraki cloud, the article further noted. Chris Stori, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s Networking Experiences group, stated that the company will bring further Catalyst wired and wireless devices fully monitored and managed under the cloud.

Cisco Systems Inc (Cisco) is a technology company headquartered in San Jose, California, the US. The company’s products and technologies assist customers in managing more users, devices, and things connecting to their networks. Cisco markets its solutions through direct sales force and channel partners, including service providers, distributors, system integrators, and resellers.

5. Red Hat Inc – 107 mentions

Red Hat’s new Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 moving beyond servers and the datacentre to the edge and multi-cloud, and Telefónica Tech signing a deal with Red Hat and IBM to integrate Red Hat’s OpenShift platform into a new cloud service marketed at enterprises, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, a business and technology journalist, shared an article on the software development company Red Hat having released the RHEL 9 at its summit in Boston. The RHEL 9 improved its offerings and provided better Linux security from the open hybrid cloud to bare-metal servers to public cloud providers and the furthest edge of the enterprise network, the article detailed. Red Hat aimed at providing better security to RHEL 9 customers by including features that help address hardware security vulnerabilities, such as Spectre and Meltdown. This incorporated competences to enable user-space processes build memory areas that are distant to potentially malicious code. The article further highlighted that the platform provided preparedness for customer security requirements, supporting Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), HIPAA, and more

Red Hat Inc (Red Hat), a subsidiary of IBM, is a software development company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the US. The company provides a wide range of open-source software solutions, such as core enterprise operating system platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, enterprise middleware platform, JBoss Enterprise Middleware platform, and other associated Red Hat enterprise technologies. These enterprise solutions are designed with cloud, virtualisation, applications, storage, management, and service-oriented architectures.