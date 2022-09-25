Dark Souls, Back 4 Blood and Little Nightmares 2 for October PS Plus?

If you’re a PS Plus subscriber, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the free PS4 and PS5 games are about to be revealed by Sony. The October 2022 free PS4 and PS5 games will be officially unveiled on September 28. The PlayStation Plus Essentials will be available to download less than a week later on the morning of October 4. In the run up to the big reveal, Express Online has put together a list of predictions for PlayStation Plus Essentials line-up.

First-party games are usually a safe bet, although Sony is starting to run out of exclusives to give away. There is, however, a strong possibility that Sackboy: A Big Adventure will join PS Plus.

Already available to Premium subscribers, other contenders include Returnal and the excellent Spider-Man Miles Morales.

With Sony having purchased a stake in FromSoftware, don’t be surprised if we finally see Dark Souls Remastered join PS Plus, or maybe Demon’s Souls (PS5) or Sekiro.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Watch Dogs Legion, Doom Eternal, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and No Man’s Sky could also realistically make an appearance.

With Halloween on the horizon, there’s also a chance Sony will make a horror-themed game available to PS Plus subscribers.

Vampyr, Friday the 13th: The Video Game, The Last of Us Remastered and Amnesia Collection are just some of the horror games given away in October, so don’t be surprised if something similar happens this month.

Possible contenders include The Medium, Little Nightmares 2, Blair Witch and perhaps even Back 4 Blood. You could even throw the aforementioned Dark Souls Remastered into this category.