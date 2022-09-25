Dexter Tennis Blows Through Adrian | The Sun Times News

Photo by Dawn McCann

The Dexter tennis team picked up a big 7-1 win over Adrian in a SEC crossover match last week.

The Dreads swept through the doubles matches and three of four in singles.

The match of the day was at three doubles where Ethan Norush and Evan McDonald teamed to win a three-set match 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.

Oliver Pham and Nolan Lemke won a tough four-doubles match 7-6, 6-4, Jack DeMerrell and Jack Richard 6-4, 7-6 at two-doubles, and Andrew Boydston/ Steven Merz 6-1, 6-4 at one-doubles.

Diego Reyes won 6-0, 6-2 at two-singles, Andrew Guinta 6-0, 6-1 at three-singles, and Connor Kniesteadt 6-1, 6-0 at four singles.

The Dreadnaughts had a rough time in falling to state power Chelsea 8-0.

Kniesteadt had the best match of the day for the Dreads, falling at four singles 7-5, 6-2.