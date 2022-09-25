Dragons’ Den reject ridiculed over tacky product went on to make £1.8m

Peter Jones said he thought James was asking “for a ridiculous amount of money” on the show.

He said: “I think you should have come in here saying, ‘I’m unsure with what I’ve got. I’ve got a verbal arrangement but hey it’s a punt, but if it works it could be good for you.’

“I would have invested in that but you’ve placed yourself out the market. £250,000 is ridiculous so I’m out.”

In a video posted to the Dragons’ Den YouTube channel, Mr Nash said the business was expected to make three million to four million units, which gave him a gross turnover of £1.8million.