Dubai: First-of-its-kind metaverse event in region to kick-off on September 28

Dubai Metaverse Assembly to highlight potential of the immersive world

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 6:11 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 6:31 PM

Dubai is set to host the first-of-its-kind metaverse event in the region that aims to explore digital economy, and identify how governments, businesses and communities can unlock the vast potential of this immersive medium.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the DFF, Dubai Metaverse Assembly will be held at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 on September 28-29.

The event will feature 300 global experts and more than 40 organisations specialised in the metaverse and virtual worlds applications. More than 30 local and international leaders are expected to speak at the two-day event.

“Through this inaugural event, we will highlight the extraordinary potential of the immersive world to accelerate economic growth, drive innovation and create a fundamentally better future for humanity,” remarked Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation.

More than 25 sessions, meetings, and workshops will take place during the event. They will cover a broad gamut of topics: from building robust and scalable metaverse infrastructure to creating robust, business-friendly regulation and providing government services in the digital world.

What major technology and private-sector companies should do to develop an industry that may exceed $30 trillion in 15 years will also be tackled when leading metaverse experts converge at Dubai Metaverse Assembly.

