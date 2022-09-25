DWP confirm £150 cost of living payment after delay





Earlier this year, the previous Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a thorough wave of cost of living support. Included in the package was an extra £150 for those who claim certain disability benefit payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Originally, the Government said the payment would start getting rolled out on September 20, 2022.

Speaking to MoneySavingExpert.com, the DWP explained it had experienced “operational issues” which lead to there being a delay in the payments being sent out. As of today, the Government department has confirmed that everyone eligible for the payment will get their £150 by September 30. Speaking to Express.co.uk, a DWP spokesperson confirmed it had “processed a small number” of these payments, however, the rest will be sent out from the week beginning September 26. Alerting the public to the delay, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com Martin Lewis outlined how crucial this support is to claimants of disability benefit payments. READ MORE: Entirely free way to save £195 a year on your energy bills – clever money saving hack

On his website, Mr Lewis shared advice ahead of time in case people do not get their payments by the end of the month. The finance expert said people should contact the DWP, but urged them to be aware they may not have received it for a good reason. This can include if someone is still waiting for a result of their disability benefit application or appeal. In this case, if someone becomes eligible, they will receive their cost of living payment automatically at a later date. DON’T MISS

In reaction to these “issues”, the financial journalist said: “A few days before the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced his energy package back in May, he called me to get some rough feedback on what he had planned. “In that conversation, I raised the need for specific help for people with disabilities, many of whom by necessity have far increased energy usage. “On the back of that, he agreed to do something though caveated that it wouldn’t be much as it was interlinked with the £650 payment for those on benefits. “I believe that is when the £150 payment was born. It’s not a huge amount, but for many struggling, everything counts right now. That was four months ago. Many people have been eagerly, needily, waiting for it. READ MORE: Britons in higher bracket can do 2 main things to reduce tax payments

“We were told the payments would start on Tuesday. Yet when I asked on social media yesterday, among thousands of responses, not a soul had received it. Of course, the promise is it will be paid by October, so that hasn’t been breached. “Yet for people in a desperate situation, expectation management is crucial and so I’d call on the DWP to give better information on exactly when people can expect the money in their bank account.” Martin Lewis is the Founder and Chair of MoneySavingExpert.com. To join the 13 million people who get his free Money Tips weekly email, go to www.moneysavingexpert.com/latesttip

Who is eligible for the £150 cost of living payment? Recipients of the following benefit claimants are entitled to the Government’s extra £150: Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement On top of this, disabled people in Scotland who claim alternative payments are also entitled to this assistance. These benefits include Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment.