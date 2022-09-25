From Ukraine to the Arctic: Russia’s Capabilities in the Region and the War’s Impact on the North

These internal Russian challenges offer an opportunity for the United States and its allies in the Arctic.

“This will allow the United States and Western allies time to close operational capabilities gaps while developing the northern portion of integrated deterrence.” Bouffard explains.

Sweden and Finland joining NATO

The addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO is also bound to affect the security dynamics in the region. Since they lack Arctic coastal territory and maritime equities, their largest impact will be from aerospace-related capabilities.

“Finland and Sweden both can contribute significant comparative defense advantages to NATO with continued advancements to detect, deter, and defeat Russian aerospace end states involving Northern Europe,” summarizes Bouffard.

A key notion will be how to manage unintended (or even intended) escalation in the North.

“Finland and Sweden joining NATO will increase Russian fears of NATO encirclement in the Arctic, likely increasing regional tension although hopefully not affecting the current tense-stability,” elaborates Pomeranz.

Norway’s careful balancing act

This aspect also holds true for Norway’s relationship with Russia. “The biggest challenge and concern for Norway is how to deter Russia from aggressive behavior in the North, while also maintaining low tension. Norway needs allied support, but Norway does not want uncoordinated allied actions that might cause more tension in the Barents Sea,” explains Andreas Østhagen, Senior Researcher at Norway’s Fridtjof Nansen Institute.

In all of this, the US role will remain crucial given its security posture, size, and engagement with Norway since the Cold War. The US has engaged in ongoing military operations and repeated exercises in NATO’s “northern flank.”

The largest military exercise in Norway after the fall of the wall – the NATO exercise Trident Juncture – was held in autumn 2018.

And in 2020 the US Navy carried out so-called “maritime security operations” in the Barents Sea together with the British, Norwegian and Danish Navies.