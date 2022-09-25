Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo

Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series.
A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle with jeeps speeding through it, and a frying pan full of metal flapjacks. These maps are just a small sample of some of the most memorable and iconic Halo Forge creations that have been built by fans over the years.
We won’t see a fully-featured Forge on November 8 since it’s only a beta release, but a stream of content should slowly improve the workshop mode over time. Halo Infinite may have launched in 2021, but if Halo 3’s Forge is any indication, its best content is yet to come.
“The art-studies, detailed remakes, and scripting R&D that people have been doing have been great to see, and that’s with broken, incomplete, software,” Berry said. The actual retail build, and the stability and infrastructure that come with it should only serve to take things to greater heights. It’s all excellent proof-of-concept work and I can’t wait to see these ideas get stitched together into actual gameplay designs. These guys are just getting started.”
