Infosys collaborates with Telenor Norway for IT modernization

Infosys today announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor’s wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, in its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company.

Through this engagement, Infosys will accelerate Telenor Norway’s modernization journey while supporting its ‘Beyond Connectivity’ strategy. This collaboration will drive Telenor Norway’s business growth and make the company future ready.

