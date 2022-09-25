Irina Shayk Defended Emily Ratajkowski After She Faced Backlash For Posting A Pic Of Herself In A Bath With Her Son

On Friday, model Emily Ratajkowski posted this Instagram pic of her and her 1-year-old son Sylvester in a bathtub.
“Loml,” she captioned the photo of her son — whose body she censored.
However, some people took issue with the whole situation:
One person chastised Emily for posting the pic “for attention” and then criticized her appearance, which caused model Irina Shayk to come in and defend Emily. “Why don’t you fuck off with ya below average personality?”
Queer Eye star Tan France also showed support. “YES IRINA!” he said, per Yahoo. “Couldn’t have said it better maself.”
Emily has not chimed in on the comments, nor commented on the baby pic backlash, but we’ll be sure to update you if she does.
Source link