Jeremy Clarkson says NHS ‘has to go’ in order to save country

“Many people are now saying that we should rid the country of the monarchy because this ancient institution is no longer relevant. I respect that point of view, and I hope they respect mine when I suggest the department that has to go is the NHS.”

Jeremy’s column comes shortly after the chancellor unveiled his Growth Plan to release the huge potential in the British economy and tackle high energy costs and inflation.

As part of this, around 660,000 of the highest earners on more than £150,000 will benefit from the scrapping of the 45p rate, getting back on average £10,000 a year.

Although this angered many, Jeremy is of the opinion that taxing the country’s top 20 billionaires on 100 percent of everything they own would not save that much money in the long run.