Men’s Tennis Posts Multiple Standout Performances at Princeton Farnsworth Invitational – University of Pennsylvania Athletics

PRINCETON, N.J. – The University of Pennsylvania men’s tennis team wrapped the four-day Princeton Farnsworth Invitational Sunday afternoon. The Quakers squared off with Tulsa on Thursday, the host Tigers on Friday, Louisiana State (LSU) on Saturday, and Michigan State (MSU) on Sunday.

Penn’s standout performances from the weekend included Harsh Parikh who went 3-0 in singles action, as did Baylor Sai . Edoardo Graziani and Kevin Zhu each finished the weekend 3-0 in doubles action, and Aditya Gupta went 3-1. Elsewhere, Manfredi Graziani finished the weekend 2-1 in singles action, as did older brother Edoardo. Kian Vakili finished the weekend 2-1 in both singles and doubles play.

The Quakers next head to Tulsa, Okla. for the ITA Men’s All-American Championships scheduled for October 1 through October 9.



THURSDAY – Tulsa

E. Graziani/Zhu (P) def. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (T) 8-5

Connor Di Marco/Timothy Carlsson Seger (T) def. Gupta/Parikh (P) 8-4

Zachery Lim /Vakili (P) def. Daniel Siddall/Gus Tettamble (T) 8-7 (4)



E. Graziani (P) def. Stefan Hampe (T) 6-7 (12), 6-4, (10-6)

Santalla (T) def. Zhu (P) 5-7, 6-3, (12-10)

Gupta (P) def. Di Marco (T) 6-4, 6-3

Parikh (P) def. Gaber (T) 2-6, 6-3, (10-7)

Vakili (P) def. Siddall (T) 2-6, 7-6, (10-5)

Lim (P) def. Carlsson Seger (T) 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Tettamble (T) def. Tal Goodman (P) 6-1, 6-4



FRIDAY – Princeton

E. Graziani/Gupta (P) def. Fnu Nidunjianzan/Will Peters (Pr) 8-6

Fillippos Astreinidis/Ellis Short (Pr) def. Sai/ Zach Smith (P) 8-3

Sebastian Sec/Alan Kam (Pr) def. M. Graziani/Vakili (P) 8-4

Matthew Bosancic/Ben Smith (Pr) def. Lim/ Matthew Rutter 8-7 (P) (11-9)



Nidunjianzan (Pr) def. E. Graziani (P) 7-5, 6-3

Peters (Pr) def. Gupta (P) 6-3, 6-4

Sai (P) def. Sec (Pr) 7-5, 6-4

M. Graziani (P) def. Astreinidis (Pr) 6-4, 6-4

Vakili (P) def. Short (Pr) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Lim (P) def. Kam (Pr) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1

M. Bosancic (Pr) def. Rutter (P) 6-3, 6-2

Z. Smith (P) def. B. Smith (Pr) 6-2, 6-0



SATURDAY – LSU

E. Graziani/Zhu (P) def. George Stoupe/Ronald Hohmann (L) 8-3

Gupta/Parikh (P) def. Welsh Hotard/Ben Koch (L) 8-6

Chen Dong/Julien Penzlin (L) def. Lim/Smith (P) 8-4

Nick Watson/Stefan Latinovic (L) def. Rutter/Sai (P) 8-3



E. Graziani (P) def. Dong (L) 6-1, 6-2

Zhu (P) def. Penzlin (L) 6-4, 6-3

Gupta (P) def. Latinovic (L) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Parikh (P) def. Stoupe (L) 6-3, 6-4

Sai (P) def. Koch (L) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (3)

M. Graziani (P) def. Hotard (L) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Watson (L) def. Lim (P) 6-7, 6-4, 6-1

Benjamin Ambrosio (L) def. Rutter (P) 6-2, 6-4

Sameer Gangoli (P) def. Will Cubitt (L) 6-3, 6-1



SUNDAY – Michigan State

Parikh/Zhu (P) def. Ozan Baris/Max Sheldon (MSU) 8-4

Gupta/Lim (P) def. Kazuki Matsuno/Graydon Lair (MSU) 8-5

Sai/Vakili (P) def. Reed Crocker/Anthony Pero (MSU) 8-4

Gangoli/Goodman (P) def. David Saye/Luke Baylis (MSU)



Sheldon (MSU) def. Zhu (P) 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Baris (MSU) def. Gupta (P) 7-6 (4), 6-2

Parikh (P) def. Josh Portnoy (MSU) 6-2, 6-3

Sai (P) def. Baylis (MSU) 6-2, 6-2

Pero (MSU) def. M. Graziani (P) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2)

Lair (MSU) def. Vakili (P) 6-2, 7-6 (7)

Saye (MSU) def. Lim (P) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Gangoli (P) def. Matsuno (MSU) 6-4, 6-4

Goodman (P) def. Crocker (MSU) 6-2, 6-3



