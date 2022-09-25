Millions of pensioners will get up to £600 via Winter Fuel Payment

How much is the Winter Fuel Payment?

Normally, and if eligible, pensioners can get between £100 to £300 depending on age and personal circumstances to put towards heating costs.

This year, the amount to be received will also include the Pensioner Cost of Living Payment, boosting the figure of potential payments up to a range between £250 to £600 instead.

Winter Fuel Payment rates 2022/23

If a person qualifies and lives alone (or none of the people they live with qualify):

Born between September 25, 1942, and September 25, 1956: £500

Born on or before September 25, 1942: £600

If a person qualifies and lives with someone under 80, who also qualifies:

Born between September 25, 1942, and September 25, 1956: £250

Born on or before September 25, 1942: £350

If a person qualifies and lives with someone who gets certain benefits (including Pension Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or Income Support):