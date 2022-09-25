NVIDIA Launches Omniverse Cloud Services for Building and Operating Industrial Metaverse Applications

Company’s First SaaS Offering Includes Omniverse Cloud Nucleus, DRIVE Sim, Isaac Sim, Replicator for Synthetic Data Generation; Initial Customers Include RIMAC Group, Siemens, WPP

GTC — NVIDIA today announced its first software- and infrastructure-as-a-service offering — NVIDIA Omniverse™ Cloud — a comprehensive suite of cloud services for artists, developers and enterprise teams to design, publish, operate and experience metaverse applications anywhere.

Using Omniverse Cloud, individuals and teams can experience in one click the ability to design and collaborate on 3D workflows without the need for any local compute power. Roboticists can train, simulate, test and deploy AI-enabled intelligent machines with increased scalability and accessibility. Autonomous vehicle engineers can generate physically based sensor data and simulate traffic scenarios to test a variety of road and weather conditions for safe self-driving deployment.

Early supporters of Omniverse Cloud include RIMAC Group, WPP and Siemens.

“The metaverse, the 3D internet, connects virtual 3D worlds described in USD and viewed through a simulation engine,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With Omniverse in the cloud, we can connect teams worldwide to design, build, and operate virtual worlds and digital twins.”

Global Leaders Support Omniverse Cloud

WPP, the world’s largest marketing services organization, is the first to launch automotive marketing services on Omniverse Cloud to deliver custom, advanced 3D content and experiences to leading automotive brands.

“The industry expectation for what great automotive content looks like, in any channel, has increased dramatically in the past few years,” said Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at WPP. “With Omniverse Cloud, we are changing the way we build, share and consume automotive content – bringing sustainable, low-emission production to our customers.”

Building on the partnership announced earlier this year, Siemens, a leader in industrial automation hardware and software, is working closely with NVIDIA to leverage Omniverse Cloud and NVIDIA OVX ™ infrastructure together to deliver solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform.

“An open ecosystem is a central design principle for the Siemens Xcelerator digital business platform,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We are excited to expand our partnership with NVIDIA, develop integrations between Siemens Xcelerator and Omniverse Cloud, and enable an industrial metaverse where companies can remotely connect their organizations and operate in real time across the complete product and production lifecycle.”

RIMAC, a pioneer in electric vehicle technologies, is using Omniverse Cloud to provide an end-to-end automotive pipeline — from design to marketing.

“Electric motors are efficient and can adjust in an instant. Their flexibility allows engineers to create a car that can handle in a way a combustion engine car never could,” said Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of RIMAC. “Omniverse Cloud will provide similar efficiency and flexibility, enabling our engineering teams to focus on the design of the car model itself, and spend less time on the intricacies of complex 3D design pipelines. And with this 3D car configurator experience, it unlocks endless possibilities for customization without having to manually render each layer, which saves time and money.”

In the GTC keynote, Huang showcased an Omniverse Cloud demo featuring an advanced, real-time 3D car configurator of the RIMAC Nevera , the recently launched electric hypercar from BUGATTI RIMAC, part of the RIMAC Group.

Omniverse Cloud services run on the Omniverse Cloud Computer, a computing system comprised of NVIDIA OVX™ for graphics and physics simulation, NVIDIA HGX ™ for advanced AI workloads and the NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network (GDN), a global-scale distributed data center network for delivering high-performance, low-latency metaverse graphics at the edge.

Omniverse Cloud services include:

Availability

Omniverse Farm, Replicator and Isaac Sim containers are available today on NVIDIA NGC ™ for self-service deployment on AWS using Amazon EC2 G5 instances featuring NVIDIA A10G Tensor Core GPUs. In addition, Omniverse Cloud will be available as NVIDIA managed services via early access by application .