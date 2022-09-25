One dead and eight rushed to hospital in Bristol tower block blaze





A man has died following a fire at a tower block in Bristol, police said. Avon and Somerset Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished”, but one man died in the incident.

Eight people are currently in hospital – seven for treatment for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns – while three were treated by paramedics at the scene. Around 90 residents have been evacuated and a rest centre has been set up at St Nicholas Of Tolentino RC Church at Lawfords Gate, where Bristol City Council are providing welfare support to around 40 people. Superintendent Tony Blatchford, of Avon and Somerset Police, said a full investigation into the incident would be carried out. Supt Blatchford said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.”

He added: “The fire has now been contained and fire crews remain in attendance making the scene safe. We are working with our partner agencies to support the local community during this difficult time. “Our sincere condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased.” South Western Ambulance Service sent seven double-crewed ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, an operations officer, doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident. Yassin Mohamud, a Green Party councillor for Lawrence Hill, said he was “heartbroken” at what happened.

He said: “As a councillor, community member and a father, I am heartbroken by what has taken place at Twinnell House this morning. “It is so sad to hear that one of the residents has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.” A spokeswoman for Bristol City Council said affected residents were being supported and would be helped into emergency accommodation. She said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the individual who has tragically lost their life in this incident.”

She added: “We’re grateful for the swift action of all emergency services and council officers involved to tackle this fire and support residents to the nearby place of safety. “Officers are currently supporting the efforts under way to assess the damage and understand how the fire started. “Residents affected by this tragic incident are being supported and those who require it will be helped into emergency accommodation while their homes remain inaccessible.”