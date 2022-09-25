Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ End Their Multi-Year Agreement

Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ have concluded their mega overall deal, first announced in 2018. Both sides have confirmed the evolution, but declined to comment. It’s understood that both sides have agreed to continue to work together, but on a project-by-project basis, now that their previous deal is ending.

Winfrey and Apple TV+ are already currently collaborating on the documentary “Sidney,” about the life of iconic Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier. That project, directed by Reggie Hudlin, is through Apple Original Films and debuted this past Friday on Apple TV+.

Winfrey and Apple also continue to collaborate on “Oprah’s Book Club,” which is available on both OprahDaily.com and Apple Books.

Under the pact first signed in 2018, Winfrey and Apple were to create programs that will be released as part of Apple’s original content lineup.

But even at the time, it seemed unclear how this deal would fit into Winfrey’s already busy media empire. The cable channel she formed with Discovery Communications, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, developed and produced hit shows like “Queen Sugar” from Ava DuVernay. Winfrey renewed her contract with Discovery through 2025, although Discovery increased its stake in OWN to 95% in December 2020.

More recently, some of Winfrey’s most high-profile TV events — the interviews “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” and a special with Adele — aired on CBS.

At the time of the 2018 deal, sources told Variety that Apple’s deal with Winfrey did not conflict with the Discovery agreement, and that Winfrey remained exclusive in an on-screen capacity to OWN with limited carve-outs.

Winfrey also continues to be active through her Harpo Productions banner, which produced “Sidney.” Its other recent output includes “The Color of Care,” a documentary for Smithsonian Channel, and the upcoming Hulu series “Black Cake” from Marissa Jo Cerar (“Wome of the Movement”).

At Apple TV+, Winfrey partnered with Prince Harry for the doc series “The Me You Can’t See.” Winfrey also hosts “The Oprah Conversation” and “Oprah’s Book Club” for the streamer.

Puck News first reported news of the end of the Apple TV+/Oprah Winfrey deal.