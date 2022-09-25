Over 100 flights cancelled in the Canaries causing travel chaos

The emergency services have attended over a hundred incidents in the Canary Islands caused by heavy rainfall.

The President of the Canary Islands advised people to show “prudence” during the storm which has brought intense rains.

He asked people to stay indoors and avoid travelling around the islands. All outdoor activities have also been suspended.

He said: “The storm is behaving as we expected. It’s heading northwest, with the core bypassing the islands, so it is likely that on Monday we can deactivate the maximum alert.”