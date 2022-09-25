Protests defying Putin’s orders overwhelm police in violent clashes

Russians are increasingly defiant against Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation order, as footage emerged today of violent clashes with police. Widespread demonstrations have broken out since President Putin announced plans to draft 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine. This afternoon, Russian police in Dagestan appeared to be overwhelmed by the scale of the protest, as many of those protesting stopped the mobilisation orders and blocked roads.

In one clip in Dagestan, a group of women chased after a police officer in an attempt to capture him, as he runs away.

Another showed protesters overpowering police who had tried to detain one demonstrator.

Videos posted by Nexta TV women from Dagestan “voicing their demands to local officials” to stop the Kremlin’s orders.

The overwhelmed law enforcement resorted to firing into the air in an attempt to maintain control, as President Putin appears to lose his grip.

JUST IN: Conscripted Russians defy Putin’s order in clash with police officers