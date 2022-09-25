Purdue gets a much needed win over Florida Atlantic

It wasn’t easy but Purdue was able to improve to .500 on the season with a 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic on homecoming weekend in West Lafayette.

The Boilermakers were without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell but a strong running game and opportunistic defense were able to lead Purdue to a victory over FAU.

How it happened:

With the sixth-year quarterback Austin Burton under center, the Boilermakers opened the game up with a 10-play 77-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Burton to senior wide receiver Charlie Jones giving Purdue a 7-0 lead.

The Purdue defense then forced a Florida Atlantic three and out but the Boilermakers were unable to capitalize on it the next drive as Jones fumbled the ball giving the Owls the ball in Purdue territory. However, the defense stood tall and was able to force another three and out against the Florida Atlantic offense.

Purdue’s offense then had a three and out on its own on the next drive which led to a Florida Atlantic field goal making it a 7-3 game. The Boilermakers then went three and out once again and the Owls took the lead on their next possession with a 14-play 96-yard drive that was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from FAU quarterback N’BKosi Perry to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Just like that Purdue found itself trailing the Owls 10-7.

On the next drive, the Boilermakers turned the ball over on downs as junior running back Dylan Downing was stopped short by the Owls’ defense on a 4th and 1 at the Florida Atlantic 46-yard line. Despite the short field, the Purdue defense was able to hold FAU to a field goal but still the Owls extended their lead making it 13-7.

The Purdue offense then found some rhythm with 1:17 left in the first half as Burton led the Boilermakers down the field on a 75-yard touchdown drive in which he found Jones for his second touchdown of the first half and Jeff Brohm’s team went into the half with a 14-13 lead.

Coming out of the half the Purdue defense once again forced a Florida Atlantic three and out which set up a big punt return by Jones. As a result, the Boilermakers started the drive at Florida Atlantic’s 48-yard line and six plays later Downing gave Purdue a 21-13 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Florida Atlantic went three and out again on its next drive and Purdue looked to be in a position to take control of the game. However, after driving the ball down to the FAU 30-yard line Burton was picked off by the Owls and the momentum swung back to the visitors’ sidelines.

On the following possession, Perry led the Owls down the field and found Wester in the endzone again for his second touchdown and Florida Atlantic cut the Purdue lead to just one point, 21-20.

Burton then responded by leading the Boilermakers into FAU territory but the drive ultimately stalled at the Owls’ 29-yard line and senior kicker Mitchell Fineran ended up missing a 47-yard field goal attempt.

After the missed field goal Perry led the Owls down to the Purdue 3-yard line and it looked as though Florida Atlantic had taken the lead but a penalty took the touchdown off the board. Then two plays later senior safety Chris Jefferson picked off Perry and returned the ball to the Florida Atlantic 45-yard line swinging the momentum back in favor of the home team.

Seven plays later Purdue extended its lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Burton to redshirt junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield making it 28-20 in favor of the Boilermakers.

On the following defensive possession for Purdue, the Boilermakers looked as though they had forced yet another three and out but a late penalty by redshirt junior linebacker OC Brothers gave the Owls new life. Four plays later Perry found Wester for his third touchdown of the game but Florida Atlantic failed to convert their 2-point conversion attempt giving the Boilermakers a 28-26 lead.

Purdue would go on to have a three and out on its next possession giving Florida Atlantic one last chance to take the lead. The Owls were able to pick up one first down then three plays facing a 4th and 1 they elected to have Perry run a quarterback sneak to pick up the first down but instead he fumbled reaching for the first down and the Boilermakers recovered thus sealing the win.

What’s next?

Purdue will travel to Minneapolis next Saturday to take on the undefeated Minnesota Golden Gophers in their second conference game of the season. Additionally, The Gophers will be coming in hot after beating Michigan State 34-7 in East Lansing this week.