Relationship Expert On Why Most Relationships Fail After The First Few Dates

Sometimes, the reason is pretty obvious — there was no chemistry and the fit just wasn’t right. But Hilary Silver notes that sometimes the reason is a lot deeper than that.

“The one date wonder” phenomenon could be because there was a dearth in “the undertones of the connection and the version of self presented,” shares Silver. Although things seemed okay on the surface level of the first few dates, something was amiss at a deeper level. “Perhaps there was this gaping undertone of lack stemming from a need for the person to like you, approve of you, accept you, and want to be with you,” she explains.

Self-love and acceptance are not foreign concepts to many but it’s still something we struggle with each day. It results from a conscious choice of actions that help our “physical, psychological, and spiritual growth,” according to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. A deep and subconscious fear of not being good enough is something that can affect even the most successful and beautiful women, according to Silver, and this can have a very negative impact on a date.