Ryanair passengers urged to avoid one particular seat on flights





Like many budget airlines, Ryanair charges its passengers if they want to select particular seats to sit on their flights. Ryanair flights offer window, middle and aisle seats, so if you’re keen to take in the views as you fly, you may want to pick the former. But not all “window” seats actually have a window, as some surprised passengers have found out.

This is because passengers have found that seat 11A on Ryanair flights does not actually have a window – despite being next to the wall of the plane. That is because of the layouts of the low-cost chain’s aircrafts. In fact, the seat has just a one-star review on flight rating website SeatLink, reports the Liverpool Echo. As one critic said: “There is no window, if you need to see out to not feel sick, stay away. I thought I was going to vomit for 90% of the flight as I had no reference to the outside”, while another said there are “definitely better seats to sit in”. Ryanair has poked fun at the seat many times on Twitter. Responding to someone about their first time flying with the airline, a tweet from Ryanair’s official account said: “Book 11A, enjoy the view! [smiley-face]”.

A more recent Ryanair tweet simply said: “11A needs its own Twitter account”. On its website, Ryanair describes the seat as being the “perfect seat if you’re planning to catch up on some zzzs during a morning flight”. It adds: “This seat is also a little life-saver late at night when you’ve spent the day travelling and all you want is a few minutes of shut-eye.” It comes after Ryanair cancelled all its flights to Zaventem Airport in Brussels. Flights to Zaventem will be cancelled until at least March 2023 after Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said the winter would be “extremely challenging”. Mr O’Leary said: “This winter is going to be extremely challenging, with higher fuel costs, so an increase in airport charges like in Zaventem is not sustainable.”