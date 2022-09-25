Should UK adopt a four-day working week? VOTE

A Labour MP has tabled a bill in Parliament to reduce the working week to four days for all employees. But do you think the UK should adopt a four-day working week? Vote in our poll. Peter Dowd, MP for Bootle has said that British workers are “long overdue a shorter working week”. Under the plans, the working week would be reduced to 32 hours, giving “every British worker the chance of moving to a four-day week”.

The bill pledges to amend the Working Time Regulations Act 1998 to reduce the maximum working week from 48 hours to 32 – effectively mandating a four-day working week.

To ensure that the incomes of low-paid and underemployed workers are protected, any work above 32 hours should be paid 1.5 times their ordinary rate of pay.

Mr Dowd said: “I am introducing this legislation because we’re long overdue a shorter working week.

“In the UK, workers put in some of the longest working hours across Europe while pay and productivity remains low in comparison.

“In numerous examples across the world, the four-day week with no loss of pay has been shown to boost productivity and the wellbeing of workers.”

