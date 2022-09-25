Starbucks Leverages Polygon for Web3 Push, Coffeehouse Chain to Issue NFT Stamps – Blockchain Bitcoin News

On September 12, the multinational chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks, announced the firm has partnered with the blockchain project Polygon and unveiled the company’s Web3 technology called Starbucks Odyssey. The Web3 platform Starbucks Odyssey will provide Starbucks rewards members and the company’s U.S. employees with the opportunity to earn non-fungible token (NFT) assets.

Coffeehouse Company Announces Web3 Platform Starbucks Odyssey

Starbucks has immersed its feet into blockchain, Web3, and NFT technology by revealing a new Web3 application powered by Polygon. “[The] new Starbucks Odyssey experience will offer members the ability to earn and buy digital collectible stamps (NFTs) that will unlock access to new, immersive coffee experiences,” the company’s corporate stories and news page notes. “As one of the first companies to integrate NFTs with an industry-leading loyalty program at scale, Starbucks will create an accessible Web3 community that will enable new ways to engage with members and partners (employees).”

Polygon also confirmed the partnership on Twitter and in a blog post called “Starbucks Taps Polygon for Its ‘Starbucks Odyssey’ Web3 Experience.” In the blog announcement, Polygon states:

This one-of-a-kind loyalty program experience is powered by the low fees and high transaction speeds on the Polygon PoS network.

Starbucks Odyssey Experience to Launch ‘Later This Year’

Starting today, Starbucks customers and employees can join the waitlist in order to get an exclusive invitation to the Starbucks Odyssey experience. The company says the platform will be launching live “later this year.” Ryan Butz, the vice president of loyalty, strategy and marketing for Starbucks says the technology is well positioned with the company’s sustainability goals.

“Building Starbucks Odyssey using technology that aligns with our sustainability aspirations and commitments is a top priority,” Butz noted in a statement on Monday. We took a very thoughtful and thorough approach when evaluating which blockchain to utilize and Polygon’s fast, low-cost, and carbon-neutral network is the perfect foundation for our first digital community,” the vice president of loyalty rewards mentioned.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











