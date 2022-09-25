State pension age Britons may be eligible for Attendance Allowance

However, the funds don’t need to be spent on care – they can be put towards other things like bills.

Attendance Allowance is paid at two rates, the lower rate and the higher rate.

People who need help during the day or at night could be eligible for the lower rate, which amounts to £61.85 per week.

Whereas people who need help during both the day and at night, or have a terminal illness, could be eligible for the higher rate amounting to £92.40 per week.

This isn’t a means-tested benefit, which means current savings or income won’t affect the claim, nor will it impact other benefits received – in fact, it could actually help with eligibility for other benefits, such as Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, or Council Tax Reduction.

How to claim Attendance Allowance

Claimants need to fill out a form, clearly outlining the help they do need, as well as the help they don’t, in order to get the benefit.

To pick up an Attendance Allowance form, claimants can either call the helpline on 0800 731 0122 or download the form from the Government website, here.