Tensions rage at UK Iranian Embassy as protesters clash with police





Tensions have boiled over outside the Iranian embassy on Princes Gate in central London with hundreds of protesters engaged in furious clashes with police officers. Scores of angry protesters are trying to gain access to the grounds of the embassy, with police reportedly being pelted with eggs. Ambulances have also been seen arriving at the scene during the clash between police and protesters, who have also thrown red paint over the front of the building.

Video footage shared on social media shows the protesters charging towards barriers held by police. Protesters can be heard furiously shouting at officers, who are warning them to “get back”. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A policing operation has been in place for ongoing demonstrations in the vicinity of the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, SW7. “During the afternoon of Sunday, 25 September a large number of protesters gathered at the location, with a substantial group intent on causing disorder. “Further police resources were brought in to support those on the ground after protesters attempted to breach police lines and had thrown missiles at officers. Five arrests have been made for offences including violent disorder.

Over recent days, there has been nationwide unrest in Iran that has been triggered by the death of a woman detained by morality police. Demonstrations began more than a week ago at the funeral of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, and quickly spread throughout the country. Activists have claimed authorities have restricted internet and mobile services to prevent footage of the protests and the response by security forces from getting out.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the country ensured freedom of expression and that he had ordered an investigation into the death in detention of Amini. She was arrested by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's restrictions on women's dress. He condemned the "acts of chaos" and warned they were unacceptable, adding Iran must deal decisively with the unrest. The death of Amini has reignited fury in Iran over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms, the strict dress codes for women, and an economy that has been battered by a range of sanctions. Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils, while some have cut their hair as crowds demand the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The furious protests are the largest to sweep the country since demonstrations over fuel prices in 2019. At the time, Reuters reported, 500 people were killed in a crackdown on protesters – the bloodiest bout of internal unrest in the Islamic Republic’s history. Earlier today, official news agency IRNA said a member of the Basij, a militia under the umbrella of the Revolutionary Guards, had died from injuries suffered in a clash with what it described as rioters in Orumieh in northwest Iran. It reported the man’s death happened at a “critical juncture in the 43-year history of the Islamic revolution”. State media has also said that 12 bank branches throughout the country have been destroyed in the unrest in recent days. The city of Oshnavieh, also in the country’s northwest, is “completely militarised”, according to Iranian human rights group Hengaw.