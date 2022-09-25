‘Thank You for the Insults’- Martina Navratilova’s Direct Swipe at Tennis Fans After Getting Antagonized for Her Latest Rafael Nadal Comments

Martina Navratilova has come under the scrutiny of Rafael Nadal fans. The former tennis player had made a commentary about the gameplay of The Spaniard. This eventually drew criticism from his fans on Twitter. To this Navratilova did not remain silent and attributed that as the reason why she does not talk about tennis on Twitter.

Martina Navratilova has never backed away from her say which is usually very strong, be it political or non-political.

Martina Navratilova gets criticized for her commentary over Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer played the doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the Laver Cup. Moreover, Team World defeated the legendary duo. Rafa has been facing various physical injuries, so when Navratilova commented on his nerves, a fan took to his/her Twitter to express discontent with it.

The tweet said, “I know these commentators don’t follow individual players like fans do, but the way Navratilova kept telling viewers that nerves were the reason for Rafa’s lower ball toss last night without ever mentioning the obvious abdominal tear issue? Jail.”

However, Navratilova did not clarify herself or gave any specific reason. She just tweeted, “And this is why I don’t talk tennis here- bye boys and girls:),” indicating that they do not understand the reasons. Furthermore, she also criticized the Twitter user for not being confrontational about his/her point of view. She stated, “Thank you for the insults behind my back rather than my face. It’s all good…”

The criticism did not end here, it further stated, “I deliberately didn’t tag you because I already know that you participate in hostile engagement with ordinary users like this and here you are doing it. Sorry somebody decided to draw you in even though you were inevitably going to be allergic to conversation, but it wasn’t me.” However, this is not something new for Navratilova and therefore, she did not indulge in it after that.

Rafael Nadal’s resilient run in 2022

Rafa has had an astounding run in 2022. However, that has come with various repercussions in the form of one injury after another. Despite all that, the player has stayed strong and resilient and has ended the year taking his grand slam tally to 22.

Aug 17, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) returns a shot during his match against Borna Coric (CRO) at the Western & Southern Open at the at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Nadal has withdrawn from the Laver Cup citing personal issues. He is going to focus on his personal life where his wife is due for childbirth in the upcoming weeks and on his health.

He has sustained various foot and abdominal injuries this year. We wish for the player to come back stronger and win more grand slam titles.